Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Robert Edwin House's avatar
Robert Edwin House
8h

And that is why 2008 was the event horizon based on the choices they made. It was bankruptcy. Deflation (which the majority of the country needs) would have wiped out our "betters". Capitalism (as in competition, if the laws are upheld as written, a big IF, would have straightened out many of our problems.) Everyone was against the bailouts, Hank paulson said if you didn't give him the keys to the kingdom we'd have tanks in the streets. Bernie Madoff was the only schlub who went to jail. Bankers were made whole and even paid themselves huge bonuses. Ma and Pop lost their house and their business. Rates were set to zero for you with regards to ssavings, but your credit card and mortgage weren't zero were they? Banks slowly recapitalized themselves at your expense and hardly anyone complained. We had some astro turfed movements (occupy wall street) and two lost decades for the little people. It is why covid was always suspicious and why i never once believed what they were selling. They're bankrupt, and the only thing you can be certain of is that they will need to bail themselves out again. Running your own business in a capitalist economy is POWER. That is why they dream of consolidating everything under their corporate control. Fight it resist it, culture war is a distraction so you don't notice it. They entrap you thru your own greed. How can you resist those sweet sweet returns the stock market gives you, that funds your own enslavement? We've been here before:

“Gentlemen! I too have been a close observer of the doings of the Bank of the United States. I have had men watching you for a long time, and am convinced that you have used the funds of the bank to speculate in the breadstuffs of the country. When you won, you divided the profits amongst you, and when you lost, you charged it to the bank. You tell me that if I take the deposits from the bank and annul its charter I shall ruin ten thousand families. That may be true, gentlemen, but that is your sin! Should I let you go on, you will ruin fifty thousand families, and that would be my sin! You are a den of vipers and thieves. I have determined to rout you out, and by the Eternal, (bringing his fist down on the table) I will rout you out!”

― Andrew Jackson

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Loic's avatar
Loic
9h

Yes! I love this headline 🏃🏻‍♂️ looking forward to this read…

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