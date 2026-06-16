A reader asked who pockets the trillion, and whether we couldn’t just print it instead…

A reader left a sharp comment on “Let’s tax the rich”, pointing out that I traced the money up the chain and then stopped one link short.

Because WHO actually collects the trillion dollars a year in interest on the debt?

And if that would be a problem, why not just have the government print its own money and skimp on the interest entirely?

Great questions. Especially because it allows me to run straight through the institution that most people are absolutely certain they already understand, but which almost nobody does.

It all started on a windy evening in the autumn of 1907, with one very rich man and a locked library.

Before the library, though, there was the copper.

A speculator named Heinze had decided he was going to own it all. Corner the market, squeeze the men who had bet against him, and walk away richer than God.

It held together for about an afternoon.

Then the floor gave out under him, and on his way he took his bank with him.

That’s how those things travel. One bad bet becomes a rumour, and the rumour becomes a queue.

By the time the fear reached the Knickerbocker Trust - the third-largest in New York, marble floors, the kind of place built to feel eternal - depositors were already standing around the block with their hats pulled low against the weather, waiting their turn to ask for their own money back. The Knickerbocker did not have it. Nobody ever does.

The stock market had already shed nearly half its value from the year before.

And there wasn’t anyone whose job it was to stop the bleeding.

No central bank, no emergency fund, no quiet authority to walk into the room and say enough, the money is here, go home.

There was nobody.

Well… almost nobody.

J. P. Morgan stepped in. Personally.

Seventy years old, broad as a wardrobe, with the kind of presence that quieted a room without his having to ask for it.

He summoned the city’s leading bankers to his private library on Madison Avenue, sat them down under the green-shaded lamps among shelves of books worth more than most of their banks, and - this is the part that sounds invented - locked the door.

He moved from group to group. Who would backstop what. Which trusts got loans and which were left to drown. He found money for a stock exchange that was hours from shutting its doors. He squeezed another ten million out of Rockefeller. He took federal cash from a Treasury Secretary who was only too glad to hand it over. And he held that room, an old man brokering the solvency of a nation across a card table, until the thing was done.

It worked.

The panic eased. The queues thinned. The markets steadied.

The financial system of the richest country on earth had been rescued by one seventy-year-old banker’s nerve and the names in his Rolodex.

Which terrified everyone, the bankers most of all.

Because Morgan was old, and there wasn’t a second one.

The lesson they drew from being saved was that they should never again need saving by a single mortal man. The country needed a permanent lender of last resort. Something that would still be standing the morning after Morgan’s funeral.

So in November 1910, Senator Nelson Aldrich and a handful of the most powerful bankers in America did something that, written as fiction, an editor would strike for being too on the nose.

They boarded a private rail car in the dark. They used first names only, in case a porter placed a face. They told anyone who asked that they were going duck hunting. And they slipped down to a millionaires’ retreat on Jekyll Island, off the Georgia coast, where for a week behind closed doors they drafted the skeleton of a central bank.

The ducks, as far as history records, were never in any danger.

Three years later the skeleton grew flesh and a name: the Federal Reserve Act of 1913.

The name has been overselling on both words ever since.

It is not especially federal.

The Board of Governors in Washington is a government agency, true enough.

But the twelve regional Reserve Banks that do the actual work are private corporations, owned by the commercial banks in their districts, which hold stock in them and elect most of their directors.

And it is not much of a reserve either.

The word is a leftover from the original job, holding the banking system’s reserves and standing behind it in a crisis.

There is no vault of value behind the currency.

The Fed held gold until 1934, when the government took it and handed back paper certificates for it, gold the Fed isn’t even allowed to redeem. If it’s even still there…

What backs the dollar now is the Fed’s word and the government’s power to tax. The reserve is but a promise.

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The banks own these certificates, which pay a dividend - set in statute - of 6%. That’s all they’re getting. Everything the Fed earns above its costs and that dividend goes to the Treasury.

By law, it’s remitted straight back to the government.

For most of the past century that was some serious money. For example, in 2021 the Fed sent the Treasury about $107 billion.

Just handed it back.

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Theories about “we pay the Fed interest” should start to die right about here.

Since September 2022 the Fed has remitted nothing. Zero. For the first time since 1934.

The reason is simple: the Fed is losing money.

To fight inflation it raised rates, and now it pays out more on bank reserves than it collects on a portfolio of low-yield bonds it bought back in the cheap years.

The shortfall sits on its books as a $243 billion “deferred asset”, central-bank-speak for a hole it has to climb out of before Washington even sees another cent.

The CBO reckons that climb lasts until around 2030.

So the institution the reader pictured skimming a trillion off the top is, right now, underwater, with a quarter-trillion-dollar hole in its books and already three full years of remittance cheques that never were mailed.

Which raises the question: what happens if the Fed just keeps losing? Who steps in?

No1.

That’s the strange part.

A normal company with negative equity is insolvent, and somebody, anybody: shareholders, a buyer, the government, has to inject capital or switch off the lights. The Fed can’t be insolvent in that sense, simply because it settles its bills in the one thing it ‘produces’.

It owes interest on reserves? It creates the reserves to pay it. It can no more run out of dollars than a scoreboard can run out of points.

So it doesn’t get rescued. The Treasury writes no cheque. The member banks face no capital call. The loss just parks on the balance sheet as that “deferred asset” and waits, while the Fed conjures whatever it needs to keep the lights on and goes on setting policy as if nothing were wrong.

Somebody does pay, though. Someone always does.

Every dollar the Fed loses is a dollar it won’t remit, and a dollar the Treasury has to raise another way. Which is generally by borrowing more.

The cost slides quietly off the Fed’s books and onto the deficit, which is to say onto you. The Fed is the only institution in the country that can be flat broke and can’t go bankrupt.

So, back to that trillion in interest.

It’s real.

Net interest crossed $1 trillion last year for the first time, about $150 billion more than the entire defence budget.

And it goes somewhere.

Just not to the Fed.

It goes to whoever holds the bond.

Of this ~$39 trillion in total debt, about $7.6 trillion is the government owing itself, the Social Security trust fund and its cousins, interest paid into the same pocket it came out of.

The other $31 trillion is held by the public. And the public, here, is mostly your pension fund, your insurer, the money-market fund your savings sit in, the banks, and the Fed itself. ~$22 trillion is owed to a domestic holder.

The foreign third (~$9.5 trillion) is the part that always makes the headlines. Japan holds about $1.2 trillion. The UK around $865 billion. China $685 billion (shrinking every year since 2013).

The Fed owns roughly a fifth of that public domestic debt, and the interest the Treasury pays on those particular bonds loops right back as remittance in the years the Fed turns a profit.

So in net terms, this is as close to interest-free as the government can get. Everyone’s pointing at this slice as if it’s a racket when it’s actually paying itself back.

The leftover genuinely leaves the building to bondholders: pension funds, insurers, money funds, foreign governments, and, in heavy disproportion, the people who own the most bonds - and I give you a tiny hint: they’re not the worker bees.

The middle class pays the tax that services the interest, and a thin sliver of it returns through their own retirement account once the intermediaries have taken their cut.

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There is one leak, however, that isn’t marked “interest on the debt”. It’s the one marked “interest on reserves”.

That’s the payment dragging the Fed underwater, and it goes straight to the commercial banks for parking money at the central bank overnight.

The CBO pencils in north of a trillion dollars of it over the next decade. Two senators have a bill to end it. But it won’t pass. This trillion-dollar transfer to the banks was always sitting right there, under a name too boring to read. And No1 “noticed”.

Which leads us naturally to the question: why can’t we just print our own money then?

We’ve actually tried that before.

Lincoln issued greenbacks to fund the Civil War, paper backed by nothing but the Union’s promise. It worked, in the sense that the bills spent. It also lost more than half its value against gold within a few years.

The Treasury can absolutely print a dollar instead of borrowing one, and in a sense it does so every time the Fed buys government bonds with conjured reserves.

The interest is simply the price of choosing to borrow rather than print. Borrow the dollar and you owe a bondholder. Print it and you owe everyone, through inflation, hardest of all the people with no assets to hide in.

The same worker bees.

Either way a bill comes due.

The only question is which till it comes out of.

One last thread, though, because the foreign third of those bondholders has started reading the room.

In 2022 the West froze about $300 billion of Russia’s reserves.

Every central bank on the planet took the same note: dollars held in someone else’s system can vanish by decree.

They’ve been buying gold ever since, over 1,200 tonnes last year, the third straight year above a thousand, more than forty central banks at it.

The dollar’s share of global reserves has slipped to about 57%, the lowest since the mid-90s, down from 72% at the turn of the century. Mostly due to the 10% drop in relative value of the dollar.

For now, it’s still a minority. I don’t think that the dollar will be dethroned next quarter, or even next year. Simply because there’s no rival deep enough to take its place, and even India’s foreign minister went out of his way last year to insist nobody’s trying.

Officially.

Central banks move like supertankers. By the time you can see the turn, it’s been underway for years.

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