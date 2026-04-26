This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.

For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive

Eight charts of Chinese customs gold and silver import/export flows showing dramatic shifts in bullion demand.

https://x.com/GoldFishCharts/status/2047883170885120013

Gold vs S&P 500:

Silver… Nothing to see here:

Simple buy/sell graph for silver:

China silver import charts:

https://x.com/KarelMercx/status/2047237997192438108

UK silver exports:

India silver imports:

silver has outperformed gold by 100% since the COVID-era lows:

Shorter term gold chart:

Silver weekly chart holding the August 2025 trend line as key support:

https://x.com/potassium_phd/status/2047822379615920464

COMEX silver inventory drawdown:

Platinum:

https://x.com/potassium_phd/status/2045587735113843000

Oil-to-gold:

Maybe… just maybe… watch out below?

Gold/silver ratio breakdown?

https://x.com/potassium_phd/status/2045663745356312799

SHFE silver inventory:

I’m not liking this one:

https://x.com/NorthstarCharts/status/2047241395237179860

USD share of SWIFT payments:

foreign US Treasury holdings:

consumer unemployment expectations:

US consumer sentiment:

Global debt:

Fed operating profits and losses:

CNN Fear and Greed Index:

Buffett Indicator:

UST holdings, reported and estimated true figures?

https://x.com/themarketsniper/status/2048316448414535728

UST holdings over time:

Asset performance comparison:

Yup, totally normal:

But US crude oil exports:

And the reason we don’t feel it (yet) at the pump:

Long-term crude oil chart projecting a price target range of $300 to $500 based on structural trend lines.

THOU SHALT NOT PASS!

Silver-to-oil ratio: