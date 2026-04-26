Weekend thoughts
No penny for my thoughts
This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.
For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive
Eight charts of Chinese customs gold and silver import/export flows showing dramatic shifts in bullion demand.
Gold vs S&P 500:
Silver… Nothing to see here:
Simple buy/sell graph for silver:
China silver import charts:
UK silver exports:
India silver imports:
silver has outperformed gold by 100% since the COVID-era lows:
Shorter term gold chart:
Silver weekly chart holding the August 2025 trend line as key support:
COMEX silver inventory drawdown:
Platinum:
Oil-to-gold:
Maybe… just maybe… watch out below?
Gold/silver ratio breakdown?
SHFE silver inventory:
I’m not liking this one:
USD share of SWIFT payments:
foreign US Treasury holdings:
consumer unemployment expectations:
US consumer sentiment:
Global debt:
Fed operating profits and losses:
CNN Fear and Greed Index:
Buffett Indicator:
UST holdings, reported and estimated true figures?
UST holdings over time:
Asset performance comparison:
Yup, totally normal:
But US crude oil exports:
And the reason we don’t feel it (yet) at the pump:
Long-term crude oil chart projecting a price target range of $300 to $500 based on structural trend lines.
THOU SHALT NOT PASS!
Silver-to-oil ratio:
Problem is that there are a bunch of interesting charts but no context. Bottom line, what does it all mean?
I agree. I think that was what I was saying?