Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Henrietta de Veer's avatar
Henrietta de Veer
6h

Problem is that there are a bunch of interesting charts but no context. Bottom line, what does it all mean?

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Henrietta de Veer's avatar
Henrietta de Veer
5h

I agree. I think that was what I was saying?

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