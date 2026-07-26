Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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DrLGTong's avatar
DrLGTong
9h

Re: the Chart on devaluation of the Ming Dynasty 1 tael paper note: I understand the truism that paper fiat currency always devalues against the physical real value, but the funny thing here is these notes are recognized as the first paper currency in history and surviving authentic examples (which are around 600 years old and made of mulberry bark) are highly valued by collectors! Graded single examples in better condition (not using numismatic terms) can go for US$20,000 or more. How's that for holding value? 🤣 . Same goes for say, Confederate currency or rare US notes.😂 By the way, in spoken Chinese the modern term for a paper currency note or bill is still "銀 紙 幣" which literally translates as "silver paper money" even though there is of course no backing by silver or anything anymore.

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
6h

Thanks No1. I think China has much more central bank gold than that. They buy a LOT of Chinese gold without fanfare. The next monetary regime can be gold-backed, like the previous one.

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