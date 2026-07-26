This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.

For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive

Silver backtesting a 45-year breakout:

China gold imports doubling as prices slump:

China’s silver imports spike to a record:

Central banks keep piling into gold reserves:

Gold overtakes Treasuries in central-bank reserves:

Gold ETF demand flowing West to East:

Silver breaking out of its triangle:

Platinum and silver retesting decade breakouts:

https://x.com/potassium_phd/status/2081130178718363913

India's MCX gold & silver vaults draining:

https://x.com/pmbug/status/2080218859244548305

Gold at $4,104, euphoria-to-capitulation map:

https://x.com/potassium_phd/status/2080196929095672167

COMEX silver open interest collapses -43.2%:

Tether now out-buying China on gold:

Gold/M2 ratio breakout and retest:

Gold is now the largest US export:

Ming paper money's 99% collapse vs silver:

Gold vs interest rates, 1971–2026:

Top 20 countries by gold & silver reserves:

Central bank gold buying: 244 tonnes in Q1:

Gold miners' AISC margin leaders, Q1 2026:

Silver flips from surplus to deep deficit:

Japan 2-year yield 1.5%, highest in 30 years:

US margin debt hits record 6.2% of M2:

Global bond yields surging to GFC highs:

TLT near its lowest price in history:

10-year yield eyeing 5%:

https://x.com/potassium_phd/status/2080701868079276483

High-grade bond outflows, biggest since Covid:

30-year yield above 5% most days since 2007:

Treasury rollover risk runs into the trillions:

Germany 10-year yield 3.2%, 15-year high:

Real 10-year Treasury yield highest since 2023:

Labor's share of US income near record low:

US national debt nears $40 trillion:

S&P 500 priced in M2, above the dot-com peak:

Americans not in the labor force, all-time high:

US oil reserve lowest since 1985:

China weekly LNG imports, 22-month high:

Mideast-to-Asia oil reroute adds 29 days:

Hormuz & Bab el-Mandeb tanker flows vs Brent:

https://x.com/M_McDonough/status/2080286114867216886

US crude oil supply, lowest in 45 years:

https://x.com/Barchart/status/2079098891857740287

US gasoline back above $4 a gallon:

Global oil inventories at multi-year lows:

https://x.com/HFI_Research/status/2078346591132672279

Tesla down 38% from its December ATH:

Oracle down 67% since its September ATH:

Uranium vs S&P, 17-year bullish wedge:

Wheat jumps to a 3-year high:

Diamond prices lowest this century:

Apple at a record 11x sales:

Big Tech's off-balance-sheet AI debts hit $1.65tn:

Inflation is only 2%…