Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
4h

The JGB vs gold chart is the one i keep staring at. Thats not a correlation. Thats a substitution. When sovereign bonds stop functioning as a store of value, capital doesnt sit around waiting for yields to recover. It migrates to whatever still works. And right now gold is the only liquid asset on the planet that doesnt have a central bank attached to it willing to debase it for political convenience.

The Singapore/Dubai import chart is the quiet confirmation of something thats been happening underneath the surface for months. Gold is physically rerouting away from conflict-adjacent trade corridors the same way oil did. The difference is nobody talks about gold logistics because its not politically useful as a headline the way oil is.

Great collection as always.

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me
5h

i like to weekend thoughts. There is always something new and something i already have seen elsewhere. It is refreshing to have graphs thrown at you, without much learned words. Of course that also leaves me hanging sometimes. Again, this is refreshing as it leads to my own thinking. Thank you!

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