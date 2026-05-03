This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.

For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive

gold vs S&P 500:

Q1 2026 global gold demand:

Singapore gold imports from Dubai (dropping bombs will probably have something to do with that):

JGB vs gold:

Are we writing history here?

Global gold ETF holdings:

COMEX silver withdrawal pace chart:

Silver weekly line chart:

https://x.com/potassium_phd/status/2050349056527098332

gold vs its “fundamental” price:

UK silver export flows:

COMEX silver registered+eligible:

US private financial assets as a share of GDP:

https://x.com/zerohedge/status/2050769306007306322

US Treasury General Account balance chart:

US personal savings rate:

Looks sustainable:

Inflation expectations:

Dollar dominance:

Long term JP 10Y:

US 30Y - touch&go with 5%:

Printer goes brrrrrrrr (or at least… warming up):

It’s not my feeling alone it seems:

Foreign holdings of UST:

USD share of SWIFT payments (context for dedollarisation):

Real inflation is a myth (+32% since Powell became FED Chair):

Unemployment expectations:

Gallup’s US economic confidence:

US regional gas price (avg $4.433/gallon):

Global oil inventory change:

US crude oil (erhm petrol products) export:

OPEC+ production:

Crazy prediction (not mine):

China LNG imports:

Bearish skew of $USO options positioning:

Nothing’s moving… Not the oil, not the options:

https://x.com/DarioCpx/status/2050067135301558557

S&P, bonds and Brent:

Market concentrations. It’ll be fine:

S&P monthly return:

Semiconductor sector PE ratio chart at 60x, matching dot-com bubble era valuation extremes:

US dollar at resistance:

Hedge fund repo borrowing. Yep, it’ll be fine (see link):

Post-Hormuz-disruption asset performance table: