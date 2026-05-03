Weekend thoughts
No penny for my thoughts
This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.
For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive
gold vs S&P 500:
Q1 2026 global gold demand:
Singapore gold imports from Dubai (dropping bombs will probably have something to do with that):
JGB vs gold:
Are we writing history here?
Global gold ETF holdings:
COMEX silver withdrawal pace chart:
Silver weekly line chart:
gold vs its “fundamental” price:
UK silver export flows:
COMEX silver registered+eligible:
US private financial assets as a share of GDP:
US Treasury General Account balance chart:
US personal savings rate:
Looks sustainable:
Inflation expectations:
Dollar dominance:
Long term JP 10Y:
US 30Y - touch&go with 5%:
Printer goes brrrrrrrr (or at least… warming up):
It’s not my feeling alone it seems:
Foreign holdings of UST:
USD share of SWIFT payments (context for dedollarisation):
Real inflation is a myth (+32% since Powell became FED Chair):
Unemployment expectations:
Gallup’s US economic confidence:
US regional gas price (avg $4.433/gallon):
Global oil inventory change:
US crude oil (erhm petrol products) export:
OPEC+ production:
Crazy prediction (not mine):
China LNG imports:
Bearish skew of $USO options positioning:
Nothing’s moving… Not the oil, not the options:
S&P, bonds and Brent:
Market concentrations. It’ll be fine:
S&P monthly return:
Semiconductor sector PE ratio chart at 60x, matching dot-com bubble era valuation extremes:
US dollar at resistance:
Hedge fund repo borrowing. Yep, it’ll be fine (see link):
Post-Hormuz-disruption asset performance table:
The JGB vs gold chart is the one i keep staring at. Thats not a correlation. Thats a substitution. When sovereign bonds stop functioning as a store of value, capital doesnt sit around waiting for yields to recover. It migrates to whatever still works. And right now gold is the only liquid asset on the planet that doesnt have a central bank attached to it willing to debase it for political convenience.
The Singapore/Dubai import chart is the quiet confirmation of something thats been happening underneath the surface for months. Gold is physically rerouting away from conflict-adjacent trade corridors the same way oil did. The difference is nobody talks about gold logistics because its not politically useful as a headline the way oil is.
Great collection as always.
i like to weekend thoughts. There is always something new and something i already have seen elsewhere. It is refreshing to have graphs thrown at you, without much learned words. Of course that also leaves me hanging sometimes. Again, this is refreshing as it leads to my own thinking. Thank you!