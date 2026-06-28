This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.

For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive

Gold overtakes Treasuries as a share of central-bank reserves (~$5T):

Central banks bought 15x more gold than reported — 244t vs 16t official:

Gold +25% vs 'digital gold' bitcoin -43% over 12 months:

Gold ETF outflows: $12B since February, biggest 4-month exit in 13 years 📉

Gold's 53-year chart: three bull phases since Nixon shut the gold window:

Central bank gold purchases, 1950-2025:

Gold at a 10% discount to its 200-day MA — historically a buy:

Gold now as oversold as 2008 — an 81-day selloff:

Spot gold below $4,000 vs inverted dollar, Fed funds futures & ETF holdings:

Central banks expecting gold reserves to keep rising (record 95%):

China's gold imports: 162.67 tonnes in May:

https://x.com/GoldFishCharts/status/2069644327916323072

Gold $GLD on the brink of a death cross, first since October 2023:

Silver mining cost $12.21/oz vs $58 spot — miners printing money 🤑:

Silver has been here only four times since 1975:

Gold miners' free-cash-flow yield vs S&P 500 — historically cheap:

US debt priced in silver: 604.79B oz, bouncing off the 1980-2011 trendline:

https://x.com/potassium_phd/status/2068756490966679876

China SGE gold withdrawals by month (lowest since Feb 2020):

Gold's path after the last 5 death crosses: short dip, then +15-60% in 6-12mo:

Gold post-major-breakout corrections: 1973 vs 2006 vs 2026:

K-shaped economy: corporate profit share near record, labor share at an all-time low:

Real 10-year Treasury returns at -3%, worst since the 1980s:

US real wealth growth: Top 0.001% +2,800%:

Stocks & 10Y yields most negatively correlated in 16 years (-0.62):

30-year government yields, US/Germany/Japan/UK — from ~zero to nearly 4%:

10-2 yield curve peaked exactly as metals topped:

https://x.com/potassium_phd/status/2070340288812601415

G7 share of world GDP: 60.5% (1980) → 44.1% (2024):

US households sitting on $3.2tn cash above trend:

France GDP, government debt & fiscal deficit, 2005-2025:

Private credit redemption requests surging — one BDC gated at 11.6%:

Korea retail margin loans at a record ~$26bn, forced liquidations spiking:

US government debt $39.2T, +$240B in a day:

Excess liquidity goes negative, first time since 2021:

https://x.com/BullTheoryio/status/2068397472356135216

Foreign holdings of US Treasuries near record $9.35T:

Strait of Hormuz vessel crossings collapse vs Brent:

https://x.com/M_McDonough/status/2069969154363248673

German power prices surged >€700/MWh on collapsing wind despite record solar:

Crude WTI below its 200-day MA for 4 straight days, first since January:

Cushing crude inventories at tank bottom (18,957):

US SPR crude stocks down to 331.2mb, lowest since 1983:

Gulf oil exports recovering, UAE bypassing Hormuz to 4.3m b/d:

US now ~60% of Europe's LNG imports, near an all-time high:

Brent managed-money net long collapses; gross shorts highest since pandemic:

Taiwan now the world's fifth-largest stock market, up 100% in a year:

https://x.com/potassium_phd/status/2069615399533195705

SOX 5%+ up days hit 9 in 60 sessions, last seen Jan 2009:

Info Tech a record 39% of S&P 500, above the Dot-Com peak:

Big Tech buybacks collapsing as AI capex eats the cash:

$100 in the S&P 500 since 1870 → over $100M (log scale):

Rare earth supply chain, ore to magnet — China's grip at every stage:

https://x.com/Valarian11/status/2069385954746380328

S&P 500 vs S&P 493 vs Mag 7 in 2026:

Someone’s calling Saylor: