Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Grundvilk
2h

I'm a mineral exploration geologist, and so cannot effortlessly decode what's going on with the ins-and-outs of the current rapid (or rabid) central banks ingestion of already mined metallic gold. For example, China is busy vacuuming up as much as the marketable stuff as it can -- and at the same time it is producing as much as they can out of the ground (https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/reprise-stark-comparison-larry-turner-jrdsc/). In the long-run, what macroeconomic and microeconomic advantage, if any, do countries like China hope to obtain by this precious metal hording? Likewise, what advantage would North and South American countries obtain by ramping up their exploration success rate and mining production rate to level comparable to that of China?

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