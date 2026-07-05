Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Ed's avatar
Ed
15h

If I were an oil man looking at the strategic reserve, why the hell would I sell my oil for the current "paper price"?

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
18h

Something - Wants - to - SNAP!

;-o

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