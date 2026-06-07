Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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BDH's avatar
BDH
7h

That last meme.

hahahhhahahaahahaha

LOL

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cobben's avatar
cobben
7h

This is not a suggestion.

"Searching Facebook Marketplace in the AI era has revealed a strange new phenomenon: sellers are running product photos through chatbots or image generators to insert scantily clad women into listings."

https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/facebook-marketplace-enters-ai-thirst-trap-era

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