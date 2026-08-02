Weekend thoughts
No penny for my thoughts
This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.
For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive
Gold below its 200-day MA for 39 straight days, longest since 2022:
$20,000 gold price target (gold-to-S&P ratio model):
Central bank gold holdings by country since 1950:
PBoC gold: ~5,200t estimated vs 2,300t official:
China's overseas gold M&A: $18B since 2004:
Central banks vs ETFs filling the gold demand gap:
Global money supply vs gold:
Hong Kong gold imports 🚀, highest in over a decade:
Taylor Rule rate vs Fed Funds (only buy gold when positive):
Silver psychology chart:
S&P 500 priced in silver: 123 oz/share:
Silver's 162-year cup & handle:
Silver's explosion past $100 vs S&P 500:
10-2 yield curve breakout:
10-year Treasury yield 🚀 4.75%, highest in 18 months:
30-year Treasury yield:
Global bond yields, highest since 2008:
US debt tops 100% of GDP, first time since WWII (guess we need a sequel):
US personal savings rate: 2.7%, lowest since 2022:
US CPI: 64 straight months above 2%:
Nonfinancial commercial paper: record $397B, then -$55B:
Market prices a record 60% odds of a September hike:
Corporate insider buying near a 21-year low:
Speculators most bullish on the dollar since 2015:
Wealth distribution: France 1789 vs US today (we all know what happened):
US goods trade deficit widened 4% despite tariffs:
UK vs Russia GDP per capita since 2008:
China's gross national savings: 43% of GDP:
China's share of global manufacturing: ~28%:
US corporate profits at record 14% of GDP:
Stock valuations highest in market history:
US crude inventories by PADD, precariously low:
US emergency oil reserve, lowest since the early 1980s:
US 4-week jet fuel supply hits a record high 🤔:
Crude oil crack spread ($/barrel):
Where Saudi East-West pipeline crude goes:
Hormuz tanker traffic collapses: 4 vs 58 a year ago:
Iran war on track to be the deepest oil shock in modern history:
KOSPI's worst month in history (-33%):
KOSPI: +50% YTD to -44% in 40 days:
Semis: nearly half of S&P 500 earnings growth:
Amazon, Meta, Google free cash flow collapsing:
Average US Bitcoin ETF buyer now down -22%:
S&P 500 net profit margin: record 15.7%:
AI cost per task: DeepSeek 105x cheaper than Fable 5:
Nice chart up above from 1950 onwards with respect to possession of gold -
Central bank gold holdings by country since 1950 was the title of the graph.
How bout an audit on Fort Knox - just to make sure the graph is accurate.
I doubt it is.
Place your bets!
This is my last comment on the above chart I'm affixiated with - but look closely in 1998 there was a shift.
So if it goes up for some - it must go down for others in a chart absolute - correct?
So look closely in 1998 some gold was stolen from "others".