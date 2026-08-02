Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Buffalo_Ken's avatar
Buffalo_Ken
9h

Nice chart up above from 1950 onwards with respect to possession of gold -

Central bank gold holdings by country since 1950 was the title of the graph.

How bout an audit on Fort Knox - just to make sure the graph is accurate.

I doubt it is.

Place your bets!

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Buffalo_Ken's avatar
Buffalo_Ken
3h

This is my last comment on the above chart I'm affixiated with - but look closely in 1998 there was a shift.

So if it goes up for some - it must go down for others in a chart absolute - correct?

So look closely in 1998 some gold was stolen from "others".

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