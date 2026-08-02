This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.

For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive

Gold below its 200-day MA for 39 straight days, longest since 2022:

$20,000 gold price target (gold-to-S&P ratio model):

Central bank gold holdings by country since 1950:

PBoC gold: ~5,200t estimated vs 2,300t official:

China's overseas gold M&A: $18B since 2004:

https://x.com/wmiddelkoop/status/2082496587020795917

Central banks vs ETFs filling the gold demand gap:

Global money supply vs gold:

https://x.com/Barchart/status/2081554311939510546

Hong Kong gold imports 🚀, highest in over a decade:

Taylor Rule rate vs Fed Funds (only buy gold when positive):

Silver psychology chart:

https://x.com/potassium_phd/status/2083349233911136741

S&P 500 priced in silver: 123 oz/share:

https://x.com/potassium_phd/status/2081513867189125581

Silver's 162-year cup & handle:

Silver's explosion past $100 vs S&P 500:

https://x.com/silver207141/status/2082476495079923795

10-2 yield curve breakout:

https://x.com/potassium_phd/status/2083633647341703327

10-year Treasury yield 🚀 4.75%, highest in 18 months:

30-year Treasury yield:

https://x.com/Barchart/status/2083269185157677413

Global bond yields, highest since 2008:

US debt tops 100% of GDP, first time since WWII (guess we need a sequel):

US personal savings rate: 2.7%, lowest since 2022:

US CPI: 64 straight months above 2%:

https://x.com/TKL_Adam/status/2083583779692593312

Nonfinancial commercial paper: record $397B, then -$55B:

Market prices a record 60% odds of a September hike:

Corporate insider buying near a 21-year low:

Speculators most bullish on the dollar since 2015:

Wealth distribution: France 1789 vs US today (we all know what happened):

US goods trade deficit widened 4% despite tariffs:

UK vs Russia GDP per capita since 2008:

China's gross national savings: 43% of GDP:

China's share of global manufacturing: ~28%:

US corporate profits at record 14% of GDP:

Stock valuations highest in market history:

US crude inventories by PADD, precariously low:

US emergency oil reserve, lowest since the early 1980s:

US 4-week jet fuel supply hits a record high 🤔:

Crude oil crack spread ($/barrel):

Where Saudi East-West pipeline crude goes:

Hormuz tanker traffic collapses: 4 vs 58 a year ago:

Iran war on track to be the deepest oil shock in modern history:

KOSPI's worst month in history (-33%):

KOSPI: +50% YTD to -44% in 40 days:

https://x.com/KobeissiLetter/status/2082478122260103652

Semis: nearly half of S&P 500 earnings growth:

Amazon, Meta, Google free cash flow collapsing:

Average US Bitcoin ETF buyer now down -22%:

S&P 500 net profit margin: record 15.7%:

AI cost per task: DeepSeek 105x cheaper than Fable 5: