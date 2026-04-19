Weekend thoughts
No penny for my thoughts
This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.
For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive
USD share of global reserves:
Silver’s sixth consecutive annual market deficit (or 8th when counting ETF demand):
Gold next target zone:
Silver disconnect from fundamentals:
Gold/Silver ratio breaking down (ie: silver outperformance):
Gold ETF flows:
Gold reserve additions:
Fed operating ‘profits’:
US household wealth growth:
US government interest expense as a share of revenue:
Long-term DXY dollar cycle:
M2 money supply ATH:
US 1-year breakeven inflation expectations:
2% inflation/year? 🤣
I’m sure this is going to work out just fine:
I’m sure this is going to work out just fine 2:
China imports & exports:
oil $100+?
US Navy blockade positions:
Shipping route map:
US crude inventory: (I’m sure everything’ll be fine… 3)
Global oil production and consumption (peak oil?):
onshore crude oil inventories (China & World ex-China):
US crude oil exports:
oil supply & futures price shock:
US retail diesel price:
⚠ Hormuz disruption:
Yup, I know those disconnects already from silver…
“efficient markets”:
Maturity wall:
Payroll employment:
Sell Mortimer!!! SELL!!!
Peak Oil+Peak Ag1(food)+Peak Ag2 (silver)+PEE (Peak Everything Else)=The Final Countdown;
Europe - The Final Countdown https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jK-NcRmVcw.
Phase 1= World Bank Project Covid; Project ID P173789 Investment Project Financing Start Date 4.20.20 End Date 3.31.25.
Phase 2=Start Date 4.1.25 End Date: when most are dead, Food Chain Reaction—A Global Food Security Game https://www.cna.org/reports/2015/IQR-2015-U-012427.pdf
Saw it coming decades ago, predicted 2020-2030 to be the decade of death; tried to help with a codified workable plan 06/2012; no $$; no help; enjoy the scraps.....
Good Luck, DDT