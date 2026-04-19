Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Kotanraju Via Znanje's avatar
Kotanraju Via Znanje
11h

Sell Mortimer!!! SELL!!!

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DT's avatar
DT
10h

Peak Oil+Peak Ag1(food)+Peak Ag2 (silver)+PEE (Peak Everything Else)=The Final Countdown;

Europe - The Final Countdown https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jK-NcRmVcw.

Phase 1= World Bank Project Covid; Project ID P173789 Investment Project Financing Start Date 4.20.20 End Date 3.31.25.

Phase 2=Start Date 4.1.25 End Date: when most are dead, Food Chain Reaction—A Global Food Security Game https://www.cna.org/reports/2015/IQR-2015-U-012427.pdf

Saw it coming decades ago, predicted 2020-2030 to be the decade of death; tried to help with a codified workable plan 06/2012; no $$; no help; enjoy the scraps.....

Good Luck, DDT

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