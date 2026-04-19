This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.

For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive

USD share of global reserves:

Silver’s sixth consecutive annual market deficit (or 8th when counting ETF demand):

Gold next target zone:

https://x.com/Silver__Santa/status/2045618221835755874

Silver disconnect from fundamentals:

Gold/Silver ratio breaking down (ie: silver outperformance):

https://x.com/potassium_phd/status/2045663745356312799

Gold ETF flows:

Gold reserve additions:

Fed operating ‘profits’:

US household wealth growth:

US government interest expense as a share of revenue:

Long-term DXY dollar cycle:

M2 money supply ATH:

US 1-year breakeven inflation expectations:

2% inflation/year? 🤣

I’m sure this is going to work out just fine:

I’m sure this is going to work out just fine 2:

China imports & exports:

oil $100+?

US Navy blockade positions:

Shipping route map:

US crude inventory: (I’m sure everything’ll be fine… 3)

Global oil production and consumption (peak oil?):

onshore crude oil inventories (China & World ex-China):

https://x.com/HFI_Research/status/2044848455080976569

US crude oil exports:

oil supply & futures price shock:

US retail diesel price:

⚠ Hormuz disruption:

https://x.com/Rory_Johnston/status/2043424071040270814

Yup, I know those disconnects already from silver…

https://x.com/KarelMercx/status/2044103501207240951

“efficient markets”:

Maturity wall:

Payroll employment: