This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.

For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive

US silver flips to a record net export (~35M oz/month):

PBoC gold purchases (RMB bn): buying the dip:

Central bank gold reserves: highest share of total since 1993:

Japan's gold exports 🚀, highest since 1988:

COMEX gold open interest: lowest since 2009 (348,209):

US gold still booked at $42.22/oz vs $4,000 market (8,133 tonnes):

https://x.com/KingKong9888/status/2060303144127783006

Gold 1970-1980, from the Nixon Shock onward:

https://x.com/KingKong9888/status/2060923717098832199

Gold vs the 10-year yield, breaking out:

https://x.com/potassium_phd/status/2060445633623081382

Gold/silver ratio back at 60, still in a downtrend:

https://x.com/potassium_phd/status/2060849490907873650

Silver at $75, support stacked down to $48-50:

https://x.com/potassium_phd/status/2060753906943353056

Silver at a decision point (Don Durrett doesn't expect $67 to hold):

Silver market balance: +132 Moz surplus to -762 Moz deficit:

2026 Sound Money Index: gold & silver sales-tax map:

https://x.com/JpCortez27/status/2059642383541674092

Silver miners relative to gold miners (SIL/GDX):

Silver's parabolic runs since 1970:

Tungsten price (US$/MTU) marching higher:

Record 95% of central banks expect gold reserves to keep rising:

Real personal income ex-transfers vs the 2009-2020 trend:

ADP weekly employment: 'zero evidence' of AI job losses:

https://x.com/zerohedge/status/2060933005875564688

10-year yield changes after every equity bubble peak:

Wealth-management cash allocation at 10%, lowest in 20+ years:

S&P 500 equity risk premium: lowest since 2004:

US CPI by decade:

Cumulative federal interest costs: record $616B FY26:

$250.96 today = $100 of Sep 1990 purchasing power:

Foreign Treasuries in Fed custody: lowest since 2012:

UK 10-year gilt yield 🚀, highest since the 2008 crisis:

10-year yields: US 4.56%, UK 4.91%, Japan 2.75%, China 1.75%:

https://x.com/DavidLe76335983/status/2058176662164898214

Credit-card 90+ day delinquencies: 13.1%, a 15-year high:

S&P 500 at record highs, consumer sentiment at a record low (44.8):

Japanese crude inventories collapse on the largest-ever SPR drawdown:

China's crude inventories edging lower after years of stockpiling:

US diesel, six months forward (the world runs on refined products):

https://x.com/KarelMercx/status/2060384045654040843

US distillate fuel inventories: lowest since 2003:

Strait of Hormuz tanker crossings still depressed since the “ceasefire”:

Asian crude imports: China plunging, India surging:

https://x.com/JavierBlas/status/2059165614292300042

Dutch gas storage at 14.4%, far below the 72% EU target:

https://x.com/lucienergy/status/2060306197941551355

UBS sees copper at $15,500/mt by mid-2027:

Uranium demand set to double by 2040:

South Korea has now beaten the S&P 500 over 10 years:

Berkshire trails the S&P by 47 points since Buffett's retirement:

Tech now 37% of S&P 500 market cap, past the dot-com peak:

Implied return on hyperscaler AI spend: only Amazon clears positive:

I’m gonna need a 🐃: