Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
8hEdited

I can't tell when the bottom will fall out.

It's like a Jack-in-th-Box... Just keep turning the crank and making the music.

... Pop Goes The Weasil... ;-)

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ybn's avatar
ybn
2h

that tungsten chart is “interesting”…!

i drift back to a mining play i dabbled in 30+/- years ago <TSX:NTC>…

back then tungsten was languishing well under $100/t…

”In the late 20th century, several mines were established, such as the Cantung Mine in the Northwest Territories, which became one of Canada's primary sources of tungsten.

The Mactung property is considered to be among the world’s largest high-grade deposits of tungsten.

However, by the early 2000s, economic pressures led to widespread tungsten mine closures and reduced output.“

fwiw, NTC (finally) shut down in 2015…

today, with ‘W’ over $3k/t ---> it’s just another pipe dream to ponder those huge capital gains that might have been if ntc had stayed solvent…?

sobeit…

but "W" (#74) now seems to be rising phoenix-like from the ashes for a new lease on life...!

dyodd...?

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