Weekend thoughts
No penny for my thoughts
This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.
For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive
COMEX silver withdrawal:
Nasdaq vs its volatility.
Gold breakout?
China's gold purchases:
Gold miners-to-gold ratio:
Gold vs real rates:
Monthly silver demand:
Silver’s waking up too:
Multi-decade gold chart:
Aggregate cash flow for miners 🤑🤑:
Gold ETF flows:
Gold/silver breakdown:
COMEX silver prices vs. US silver exports chart showing COMEX is being sidelined as physical metal leaves the exchange.
Silver lease rates:
Silver weekly log chart:
SILJ & silver:
And another take for silver (weekly basis):
Gold mining sector - 45-year base breakout:
Gold mining M&A deal flow:
China's vs US electricity growth:
Central bank gold demand:
Hard assets vs. paper assets (watch out above — one can hope!):
Consumer Sentiment Index:
Global Supply Chain Pressure Index:
Oil-shock driven index prices:
US M2 money supply per capita:
Nothing to see here… Everything’s fine:
More everything is fine:
TIPS ETF inflows:
Of course it’s AI’s fault…
Fed rate decision probabilities:
Don’t count the dollar out just yet:
Classify under “everything’s fine”:
WTI price & US oil export volume:
Oil-to-natural-gas ratio:
Global oil inventories:
China’s teapot refiner profitability:
Fertilizer exports through Hormuz alongside a US regional map of farmers unable to afford those fertilizers:
Global GDP vs crude oil production. We know what comes next…
US Strategic Petroleum Reserve:
Gold vs MAG7:
DXY breaking down? Decisive moment, but it’s a multi-year graph, so those things take (a lot) of time:
Shiller CAPE ratio. We’ve been here before right? 🙄
50% of the S&P 500's recent gains are just 5 stocks:
I like that ending cartoon. Ah, yes. Welcome to the land of the fee and home of the knave.
I'm still investing in a precious metal: Pb, specifically 7.62x51 mm from Harnady.