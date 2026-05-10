This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.

For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive

COMEX silver withdrawal:

Nasdaq vs its volatility.

Gold breakout?

China's gold purchases:

Gold miners-to-gold ratio:

Gold vs real rates:

Monthly silver demand:

Silver’s waking up too:

Multi-decade gold chart:

Aggregate cash flow for miners 🤑🤑:

Gold ETF flows:

Gold/silver breakdown:

https://x.com/potassium_phd/status/2052885748861509731

COMEX silver prices vs. US silver exports chart showing COMEX is being sidelined as physical metal leaves the exchange.

https://x.com/pmbug/status/2053075501770506640

Silver lease rates:

https://x.com/KarelMercx/status/2052667871080124735

Silver weekly log chart:

https://x.com/profitsplusid/status/2052839507595317427

SILJ & silver:

https://x.com/TheApeOfGoldST/status/2051784028563632632

And another take for silver (weekly basis):

Gold mining sector - 45-year base breakout:

Gold mining M&A deal flow:

China's vs US electricity growth:

Central bank gold demand:

Hard assets vs. paper assets (watch out above — one can hope!):

Consumer Sentiment Index:

Global Supply Chain Pressure Index:

Oil-shock driven index prices:

US M2 money supply per capita:

Nothing to see here… Everything’s fine:

More everything is fine:

TIPS ETF inflows:

Of course it’s AI’s fault…

https://x.com/zerohedge/status/2052769210552479893

Fed rate decision probabilities:

Don’t count the dollar out just yet:

Classify under “everything’s fine”:

WTI price & US oil export volume:

https://x.com/philippilk/status/2051378905542463889

Oil-to-natural-gas ratio:

Global oil inventories:

China’s teapot refiner profitability:

Fertilizer exports through Hormuz alongside a US regional map of farmers unable to afford those fertilizers:

https://x.com/chrismartenson/status/2050939416269488490

Global GDP vs crude oil production. We know what comes next…

US Strategic Petroleum Reserve:

Gold vs MAG7:

DXY breaking down? Decisive moment, but it’s a multi-year graph, so those things take (a lot) of time:

Shiller CAPE ratio. We’ve been here before right? 🙄

50% of the S&P 500's recent gains are just 5 stocks: