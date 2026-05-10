Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Edmund T. Buckley's avatar
Edmund T. Buckley
11h

I like that ending cartoon. Ah, yes. Welcome to the land of the fee and home of the knave.

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Kotanraju Via Znanje's avatar
Kotanraju Via Znanje
10h

I'm still investing in a precious metal: Pb, specifically 7.62x51 mm from Harnady.

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