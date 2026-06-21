This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.

For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive

Central bank, ETF and net gold flows, tonnes, since 2010:

Gold overtakes Treasuries as top reserve asset, hits $5T:

Asia's gold ETF demand undiminished while the West sells:

China net gold imports kept rising in April:

Dow/gold ratio breaking down through the line:

https://x.com/MBAeconomics1/status/2065776730011279540

Gold net long managed money on COMEX, near historic lows:

Fort Knox 147M oz vs NY Fed's 33.4M oz:

China GDP denominated in ounces of gold, 1960-2025:

US GDP denominated in ounces of gold, 1913-2025:

QE money printing vs UST gold revaluation at $42.22:

Silk Road gold demand: 50,154 tonnes, China 24,011:

Shanghai silver at a +16.77% premium over Western futures:

India's silver imports plunge 82% after the duty hike:

Gold & silver miners since 1968, back at the line:

Silver $63.37, $61 must hold or retest the 1980-2011 breakout:

https://x.com/potassium_phd/status/2067838534023880960

GLD upside calls rarely this cheap vs puts:

Wheaton's 77.1% net margin out-earns Apple and Microsoft:

Newmont's AISC margin per gold ounce hits $3,191:

Foreign holdings of US Treasuries near a record $9.35T:

Global rate hikes and cuts now evenly split, 26 each:

2-year real yield surges from 0.40% to 1.98%:

Excess liquidity negative and falling, first time since 2021:

Real margin debt up 550% since 1997, record $1.42tn:

Sovereign debt sales hit a record $504B in H1:

US unemployment-minus-CPI gap near zero — here be dragons:

US net interest expense heading past 20% of tax revenue:

CCC-over-BB junk spread tops 6%, biggest in 14 months:

US-minus-Swiss 30-year yield gap, widening since 2008 QE:

https://x.com/KarelMercx/status/2065795891991064618

10-2 yield curve crashes to 0.283%:

https://x.com/potassium_phd/status/2067620706863681539

Fed's June dot plot, well below what markets expect:

401(k) hardship withdrawals hit a record 6%, tripled in 4 years:

US M2 money supply at a record $22.8 trillion:

Strait of Hormuz tanker crossings collapsing vs Brent:

https://x.com/M_McDonough/status/2068328543361093792

Cushing crude stocks drop to 20mn barrels, lowest since 2014:

US Strategic Petroleum Reserve drained to a 42-year low:

Brent futures curve: today vs one week and one month ago:

Oil shorts within a million barrels of an all-time low:

https://x.com/DonMiami3/status/2068063591882781003

Jet fuel days of cover: Germany, UK, France run dry by July:

Solar 12.8% passes coal 12.2% in US generation, a first:

https://x.com/KobeissiLetter/status/2065914325596803289

Venezuela crude exports tripled to 1,300 kbd in six months:

AI now 39% of the S&P 500, near history's biggest bubbles:

Top 20 global stocks now 60x bigger than the average:

Metals vs diamonds: real scarcity rose, manufactured scarcity broke:

Tesla market cap at 305x adjusted free cash flow:

SpaceX free float just 4.25% vs mega-caps' 85%+: