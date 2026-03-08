This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.

For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive

Amount of babies born on each continent:

Debt in default:

Oil, gold & silver in 1970s:

Inflow into EM stocks:

I’m going to keep this one short as I’m mainly focusing on the Iranian war. But it’s Sunday here, and I had a bit of time. Never loose sight of where you actually make money, no matter how interesting the explosions are! (and yes, I know that is insensitive, and no, I can’t care else my heart would break)