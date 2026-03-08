Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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BitcoinPyramid's avatar
BitcoinPyramid
Mar 8

LNG is where the gulf coast has made its major investments…almost war predictable. Many opportunities in both US and Canada.

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13 replies by No1 and others
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
Mar 8

Tiintin nails it!

;-)

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