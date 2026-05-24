Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Buffalo_Ken's avatar
Buffalo_Ken
6h

Holy Crap - I got a new name for you - "number 1" -

"charthead"

~~

gracious me - is this your life - living in charts and such - I mean I like em - but jeepers that was a lot of em

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Lauran McDaib's avatar
Lauran McDaib
7h

I have a degree in Economics froma major US university and I am completely in awe of all those awesome graphs. Wheeew! That would have taken at least whole term in school....

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