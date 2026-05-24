Weekend thoughts
No penny for my thoughts
This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.
For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive
Gold parabolic trend holding for now:
PBOC monthly gold reserve changes:
Weimar German stocks in marks vs USD, 1920–1923:
Swiss gold exports to Saudi Arabia 🚀:
Silver futures curve: paper market perpetually underestimates reality
Silver market structure: COMEX registered, SOFR, lease rates, Shanghai basis:
Chinese gold & silver imports/exports, April 2026:
COMEX May gold deliveries: 858 notices Tuesday — 5,554 total:
Platinum ETF (PPLT) borrow fee spike — precursor to a 2025-style run?
Silver long-term charts + lots of ratios:
GDX vs. SPX monthly chart: rotation forming:
Mining sector profit margins vs S&P 500 sectors (and nobody wants to own them):
G7 10-year yields: highest since 2004:
Japan 10Y yield above 2.80%: all-time high 🚀:
US 30Y Treasury yield highest since pre-GFC:
Japan 40Y yield above 4.4%: all-time high:
10Y yield at each Fed chair swearing-in since Burns — Warsh inherits 4.562%:
UMich consumer sentiment: 44.8, new all-time low (worse than Nov. 2008):
S&P 500 avg single-stock put/call skew: 0.04, 4th-lowest in 20 years:
Fed rate hike odds in 2026: 37%:
US CPI on track for >5% by November midterms:
Manufacturing PMI input prices: 80, highest since mid-2022 — stagflation accelerating:
Chinese Treasury holdings: lowest since 2008:
Turkey's US Treasury holdings: dumped in first month of Iran War:
Lots of businesses, less employees so:
PCE inflation decomposition: software contribution vs historical avg, March 2026:
China credit impulse (% of GDP):
Germany 2026 monthly federal spending: defence, social, military fund:
30Y mortgage (6.75%) + US 30Y note yield (5.184%):
US household equity holdings: +$4T YTD, +$31T since 2023: This is going to end well…
Berkshire cash pile: $397B all-time high:
France 10Y yield now higher than Portugal, Italy, Greece, and Spain:
Treasury futures block sales:
Gallup: 75% of Americans say economic conditions getting worse:
US crude inventory drawdown: -17.8M bbls/week, largest in history:
US SPR inventory: 374.2M bbls — record weekly drain of 9.9M bbls:
Strait of Hormuz: 83 days restricted, 31% chance open by May 31:
Supply shortfalls, demand destruction & implied oil prices (to $350):
Gulf oil exports: Hormuz vs bypass routes, May 2026:
China independent refiner margins: most negative in history:
USD/Brent correlation: 0.55, highest since Bloomberg Dollar index launched in 2005:
Sulfur prices going parabolic 🚀:
Stock market bubble concentration history: railroads → utilities → Japan → AI (60%):
Tech fund inflows: +$9B last week, 3rd-largest weekly inflow on record:
Leveraged long vs short ETF ratio: 3.3x, highest since July 2024:
Nuclear reactors under construction: China 38, US 0:
South Korea exports: +52.6% YoY (first 20 days of May), strongest on record:
Korea semiconductor export prices: +148% YoY; DRAMs +223% YoY:
Holy Crap - I got a new name for you - "number 1" -
"charthead"
~~
gracious me - is this your life - living in charts and such - I mean I like em - but jeepers that was a lot of em
I have a degree in Economics froma major US university and I am completely in awe of all those awesome graphs. Wheeew! That would have taken at least whole term in school....