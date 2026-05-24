This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.

For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive

Gold parabolic trend holding for now:

PBOC monthly gold reserve changes:

Weimar German stocks in marks vs USD, 1920–1923:

Swiss gold exports to Saudi Arabia 🚀:

Silver futures curve: paper market perpetually underestimates reality

Silver market structure: COMEX registered, SOFR, lease rates, Shanghai basis:

Chinese gold & silver imports/exports, April 2026:

https://x.com/pmbug/status/2057511955091357796

COMEX May gold deliveries: 858 notices Tuesday — 5,554 total:

Platinum ETF (PPLT) borrow fee spike — precursor to a 2025-style run?

Silver long-term charts + lots of ratios:

https://x.com/potassium_phd/status/2055749127385075770

GDX vs. SPX monthly chart: rotation forming:

Mining sector profit margins vs S&P 500 sectors (and nobody wants to own them):

G7 10-year yields: highest since 2004:

Japan 10Y yield above 2.80%: all-time high 🚀:

https://x.com/KobeissiLetter/status/2056788474385076470

US 30Y Treasury yield highest since pre-GFC:

Japan 40Y yield above 4.4%: all-time high:

10Y yield at each Fed chair swearing-in since Burns — Warsh inherits 4.562%:

UMich consumer sentiment: 44.8, new all-time low (worse than Nov. 2008):

S&P 500 avg single-stock put/call skew: 0.04, 4th-lowest in 20 years:

Fed rate hike odds in 2026: 37%:

US CPI on track for >5% by November midterms:

Manufacturing PMI input prices: 80, highest since mid-2022 — stagflation accelerating:

Chinese Treasury holdings: lowest since 2008:

Turkey's US Treasury holdings: dumped in first month of Iran War:

Lots of businesses, less employees so:

PCE inflation decomposition: software contribution vs historical avg, March 2026:

China credit impulse (% of GDP):

Germany 2026 monthly federal spending: defence, social, military fund:

30Y mortgage (6.75%) + US 30Y note yield (5.184%):

https://x.com/KobeissiLetter/status/2056795248806809959

US household equity holdings: +$4T YTD, +$31T since 2023: This is going to end well…

Berkshire cash pile: $397B all-time high:

France 10Y yield now higher than Portugal, Italy, Greece, and Spain:

Treasury futures block sales:

Gallup: 75% of Americans say economic conditions getting worse:

US crude inventory drawdown: -17.8M bbls/week, largest in history:

US SPR inventory: 374.2M bbls — record weekly drain of 9.9M bbls:

Strait of Hormuz: 83 days restricted, 31% chance open by May 31:

Supply shortfalls, demand destruction & implied oil prices (to $350):

Gulf oil exports: Hormuz vs bypass routes, May 2026:

China independent refiner margins: most negative in history:

USD/Brent correlation: 0.55, highest since Bloomberg Dollar index launched in 2005:

Sulfur prices going parabolic 🚀:

Stock market bubble concentration history: railroads → utilities → Japan → AI (60%):

Tech fund inflows: +$9B last week, 3rd-largest weekly inflow on record:

Leveraged long vs short ETF ratio: 3.3x, highest since July 2024:

Nuclear reactors under construction: China 38, US 0:

South Korea exports: +52.6% YoY (first 20 days of May), strongest on record:

Korea semiconductor export prices: +148% YoY; DRAMs +223% YoY: