Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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forceOfHabit's avatar
forceOfHabit
12h

My favorite is the new definition of EBITTDA.

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
14h

Time to invest in doing real-world things oneself, not merely market-abstractions, eh?

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