This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.

For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive

gold 15k-20k open interest:

Gold worst week since 1983:

Silver EOY range:

Silver: triple bottom:

Japan 10Y vs gold:

Fear/Greed index:

Bonds getting dumped all around (liquidity scramble):

Assets vs Liabilities:

M2:

IMF credit outstanding:

Dollar is rubble now?

S&P below 200MA (first since May’25, so possibly nothing):

30 major geopolitical events since 1939: in terms of timing - bottom’s in?

Asset sales, most in a decade:

Put/call ratio:

IMF credit outstanding:

Oil markets in Asia, EU, US:

Huge spread in WTI ←→Brent:

Grain yield when not so much fertilizer is used (famine comes to mind):

Oil surge == recession: