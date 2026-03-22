Weekend thoughts
No penny for my thoughts
This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.
For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive
gold 15k-20k open interest:
Gold worst week since 1983:
Silver EOY range:
Silver: triple bottom:
Japan 10Y vs gold:
Fear/Greed index:
Bonds getting dumped all around (liquidity scramble):
Assets vs Liabilities:
M2:
IMF credit outstanding:
Dollar is rubble now?
S&P below 200MA (first since May’25, so possibly nothing):
30 major geopolitical events since 1939: in terms of timing - bottom’s in?
Asset sales, most in a decade:
Put/call ratio:
IMF credit outstanding:
Oil markets in Asia, EU, US:
Huge spread in WTI ←→Brent:
Grain yield when not so much fertilizer is used (famine comes to mind):
Oil surge == recession:
Loved the last picture, but the pope on the right needed to have a glass of bourbon in his hand!
I'm glad that I've invested in lead. Specifically from Hornady.