Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Robert Curtis's avatar
Robert Curtis
Mar 22

Loved the last picture, but the pope on the right needed to have a glass of bourbon in his hand!

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Kotanraju Via Znanje's avatar
Kotanraju Via Znanje
Mar 23

I'm glad that I've invested in lead. Specifically from Hornady.

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