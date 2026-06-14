Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
5h

Margin debt to GDP at all time high. "This time is different."

;-/

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BDH's avatar
BDH
2h

"Interest on the debt ~20% of all tax revenue. Probably fine?"

It's ok we'll just print more.

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