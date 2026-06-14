Weekend thoughts
No penny for my thoughts
This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.
For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive
China central bank gold purchases vs price:
China Q1 net gold imports: 316t vs 73t a year ago:
Central bank gold reserves, highest since the 1990s:
Central banks that bought the most gold in 2025:
Gold priced in Weimar marks (1914 = 1) - bears repeating…:
Asia gold ETF holdings ~500 tonnes, nearly tripled since 2024:
YTD weekly flows: gold vs spot bitcoin ETFs:
Top 20 gold-producing nations in 2025:
Global gold vault stock (metric tons):
S&P 500 priced in grams of gold, -70% from 2000 peak:
Global M3 $148.5T vs all the world's gold $31.4T:
Gold -27% from its 52-week high in 133 days:
Gold Miners Bullish Percent Index: zero 🪦
GDXJ junior miners -15.68%, largest weekly decline:
Newmont AISC margin per gold ounce spikes to $3,191:
Metals miners' median profit margin tops every sector, 31%:
Silver below its 200-day MA: a history of explosive rebounds:
Silver's first close below its 200-day in 14 months:
Silver vs Nasdaq 100, 40-year ratio breaks out:
Silver/M3 retesting the 1974-2011 trendline:
US debt set to surpass its 1946 WWII record, 101% of GDP:
Privately held UST maturing within 1yr: record $8.3T:
Interest on the debt ~20% of all tax revenue. Probably fine?
Consumer prices +30% since 2020, triple the prior six years:
Tech inflation: software +14.5%, electronic components +27% YoY:
10-year yield vs S&P 500 correlation: -0.62, lowest in 15 years:
M2 money supply at a fresh all-time high, $22.8T:
7 of 10 BofA market-peak indicators triggered:
Margin debt / GDP at all-time high, 4%:
Corporate profit share at record, wage share at all-time low:
Long-term unemployed (27+ weeks): 27.5%, highest since 2021:
43.6% of Americans financially worse off than a year ago:
Excess Liquidity Leading Indicator now below zero:
Berkshire's cash pile swells to a record $397 billion:
US 30-year yield minus Swiss, gap widening since 2008 QE:
Japan 30-year JGB yield, highest since the 2000s:
Average annual wages 1994-2024: Italy +2%, Spain ~0%:
World oil inventories falling at a record pace toward the floor:
Strait of Hormuz crossings collapse vs Brent:
Gulf-to-Asia crude tanker freight +878% YoY:
Iranian crude exports to China tumble toward zero:
China's crude imports fall to lowest since 2017:
Solar passes coal in US generation mix, 12.8% vs 12.2%:
SPR drained 66.2M barrels since the war, lowest since 2023:
262 supertankers on order, a record, +1,000% in 2 years:
Venezuela crude exports nearly tripled to 1.3M bpd:
Stocks at EV/sales >10x as share of US market cap: highest ever:
US market cap-to-GDP at a record 238%:
Yttrium +14,000% since April 2025 on China export controls:
Vanguard overtakes BlackRock in US ETF assets, ending a 23-year reign:
My other publications:
[Daily Digest] → The news in 5 minutes, without the forty open tabs.
[Portfolio] → What I do with my own money
Margin debt to GDP at all time high. "This time is different."
;-/
"Interest on the debt ~20% of all tax revenue. Probably fine?"
It's ok we'll just print more.