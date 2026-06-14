This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.

For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive

China central bank gold purchases vs price:

China Q1 net gold imports: 316t vs 73t a year ago:

Central bank gold reserves, highest since the 1990s:

Central banks that bought the most gold in 2025:

Gold priced in Weimar marks (1914 = 1) - bears repeating…:

Asia gold ETF holdings ~500 tonnes, nearly tripled since 2024:

YTD weekly flows: gold vs spot bitcoin ETFs:

Top 20 gold-producing nations in 2025:

Global gold vault stock (metric tons):

https://x.com/pmbug/status/2063208991711248537

S&P 500 priced in grams of gold, -70% from 2000 peak:

Global M3 $148.5T vs all the world's gold $31.4T:

Gold -27% from its 52-week high in 133 days:

Gold Miners Bullish Percent Index: zero 🪦

https://x.com/maneco1964/status/2064381971355095425

GDXJ junior miners -15.68%, largest weekly decline:

Newmont AISC margin per gold ounce spikes to $3,191:

Metals miners' median profit margin tops every sector, 31%:

Silver below its 200-day MA: a history of explosive rebounds:

Silver's first close below its 200-day in 14 months:

Silver vs Nasdaq 100, 40-year ratio breaks out:

https://x.com/graddhybpc/status/2064234951931781332

Silver/M3 retesting the 1974-2011 trendline:

https://x.com/potassium_phd/status/2065660202465255522

US debt set to surpass its 1946 WWII record, 101% of GDP:

Privately held UST maturing within 1yr: record $8.3T:

Interest on the debt ~20% of all tax revenue. Probably fine?

Consumer prices +30% since 2020, triple the prior six years:

Tech inflation: software +14.5%, electronic components +27% YoY:

10-year yield vs S&P 500 correlation: -0.62, lowest in 15 years:

M2 money supply at a fresh all-time high, $22.8T:

7 of 10 BofA market-peak indicators triggered:

Margin debt / GDP at all-time high, 4%:

Corporate profit share at record, wage share at all-time low:

Long-term unemployed (27+ weeks): 27.5%, highest since 2021:

43.6% of Americans financially worse off than a year ago:

Excess Liquidity Leading Indicator now below zero:

Berkshire's cash pile swells to a record $397 billion:

US 30-year yield minus Swiss, gap widening since 2008 QE:

https://x.com/KarelMercx/status/2065795891991064618

Japan 30-year JGB yield, highest since the 2000s:

Average annual wages 1994-2024: Italy +2%, Spain ~0%:

World oil inventories falling at a record pace toward the floor:

Strait of Hormuz crossings collapse vs Brent:

Gulf-to-Asia crude tanker freight +878% YoY:

Iranian crude exports to China tumble toward zero:

China's crude imports fall to lowest since 2017:

Solar passes coal in US generation mix, 12.8% vs 12.2%:

https://x.com/KobeissiLetter/status/2065914325596803289

SPR drained 66.2M barrels since the war, lowest since 2023:

262 supertankers on order, a record, +1,000% in 2 years:

Venezuela crude exports nearly tripled to 1.3M bpd:

Stocks at EV/sales >10x as share of US market cap: highest ever:

US market cap-to-GDP at a record 238%:

Yttrium +14,000% since April 2025 on China export controls:

Vanguard overtakes BlackRock in US ETF assets, ending a 23-year reign:

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