This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.

For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive

LBMA silver vault stock vs UK net silver imports:

https://x.com/pmbug/status/2055666856313110885

Major silver ETF holdings:

Silver lease rates / datasheet:

https://x.com/KarelMercx/status/2055658727638700396

Gold price in Weimar marks:

500-year silver price chart - I’m sure in 200 years it’ll be a lot higher!

https://x.com/graddhybpc/status/2055570826771001638

Multiple charts (gold, silver, platinum, ratio):

https://x.com/potassium_phd/status/2055749127385075770

Where’s the bottom? (6 months free discord access if you’re closest):

Print it, hang it above your nightstand:

Silver 1D and 4H:

https://x.com/potassium_phd/status/2055422537568583887

Federal student loan debt 90+ days delinquent:

Gold weekly with parabolic support line:

https://x.com/graddhybpc/status/2055191003447918835

Indian DGFT Notification No. 17/2026-27 changing the import policy for silver bars with 99.9%+ purity (ITC HS codes 71069221 and 71069229) from 'Free' to 'Restricted,' effective May 15, 2026.

UK 30-year gilt yield 🚀:

UK 10-year gilt yield chart 🚀²:

US 30-year Treasury yield 👩‍🚀:

10-year bond yields for France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, and Moldova:

10-year bond yield chart (US, Japan, UK, Germany, France, China):

US margin debt chart (5.2% of GDP):

FY2026 deficit:

Correlation chart between Dollar Index and Brent futures:

Trend broke out decisively on the 10-year Treasury yield (previously: JGBs +230 bps in 1989, USTs +260 bps in 1999):

Retail share of trading volumes:

top-10 stocks in US, EM & DM:

zigga-zagga

$100 billion companies in the S&P:

Nearly there:

Fed rate cut in 2026?

BofA private client cash holdings:

US household debt:

Birthrates (2.1 is “break-even”):

Private-sector job-growth:

SANCTION THAT GAS!! Erhm… Say what?

18-month EU average petroleum reserves:

Lost crude volumes balance:

Missing lubricating fluids:

UAE oil pipeline bypassing the Strait:

Iranian expanded area of control:

Japan 30-years 🚀:

Copper prices:

I’m going to look into uranium.

Largest IPOs:

internal wealth migration:

Chernobyl radiation fallout map: