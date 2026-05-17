Weekend thoughts
No penny for my thoughts
This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.
For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive
LBMA silver vault stock vs UK net silver imports:
Major silver ETF holdings:
Silver lease rates / datasheet:
Gold price in Weimar marks:
500-year silver price chart - I’m sure in 200 years it’ll be a lot higher!
Multiple charts (gold, silver, platinum, ratio):
Where’s the bottom? (6 months free discord access if you’re closest):
Print it, hang it above your nightstand:
Silver 1D and 4H:
Federal student loan debt 90+ days delinquent:
Gold weekly with parabolic support line:
Indian DGFT Notification No. 17/2026-27 changing the import policy for silver bars with 99.9%+ purity (ITC HS codes 71069221 and 71069229) from 'Free' to 'Restricted,' effective May 15, 2026.
UK 30-year gilt yield 🚀:
UK 10-year gilt yield chart 🚀²:
US 30-year Treasury yield 👩🚀:
10-year bond yields for France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, and Moldova:
10-year bond yield chart (US, Japan, UK, Germany, France, China):
US margin debt chart (5.2% of GDP):
FY2026 deficit:
Correlation chart between Dollar Index and Brent futures:
Trend broke out decisively on the 10-year Treasury yield (previously: JGBs +230 bps in 1989, USTs +260 bps in 1999):
Retail share of trading volumes:
top-10 stocks in US, EM & DM:
zigga-zagga
$100 billion companies in the S&P:
Nearly there:
Fed rate cut in 2026?
BofA private client cash holdings:
US household debt:
Birthrates (2.1 is “break-even”):
Private-sector job-growth:
SANCTION THAT GAS!! Erhm… Say what?
18-month EU average petroleum reserves:
Lost crude volumes balance:
Missing lubricating fluids:
UAE oil pipeline bypassing the Strait:
Iranian expanded area of control:
Japan 30-years 🚀:
Copper prices:
I’m going to look into uranium.
Largest IPOs:
internal wealth migration:
Chernobyl radiation fallout map: