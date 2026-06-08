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Everyone’s talking about gold…

Central banks are buying it at record pace.

Politicians mention it when they want to sound serious about the dollar.

Gold touched $5,700 earlier this year and still sits above $4,300 after a sharp pullback.

The US government still holds - officially at least - 261.5 million ounces of it, sitting in vaults at Fort Knox, West Point, and Denver, officially valued at $42.22 per ounce because apparently it’s still 1973 on the Treasury’s books.

But No1 - and I mean no-one in any position of power - actually wants to go back to a gold standard.

Because doing so would mean admitting that the last fifty years of monetary policy have been a controlled demolition of purchasing power.

But more importantly… it would mean living within your means. (Radical concept… I know…) Which is, of course, exactly the point.

So let’s go boldly where no politician has gone before…

It is my mission to explore these strange new concepts, to seek out new perspectives and questions that deserve honest answers. 🖖 (Yeah, that’s all I got today)

As you maybe already know by now: I’m a numbers guy… So lets start with the math. And trust me, it gets ugly. Fast.

The US federal debt crossed $39 trillion. Growing at roughly $6 billion per day. Fiscal responsibility is a long distant memory.

The government collected $5.3 trillion in revenue last fiscal year and spent $7.1 trillion. That’s a $1.8 trillion gap, funded entirely by issuing more debt. The CBO now projects this deficit at $2.3 trillion for the current fiscal year alone, growing to $3.1 trillion by 2036. Yet Washington seems untroubled by that course.

Now take those 261.5 million ounces of gold. At today’s market price of roughly $4,350, the total US gold reserve is worth about $1.14 trillion. That sounds like a big number until you realize the government burns through that in about two months of spending.

To fully back the $22.8 trillion M2 money supply with gold, you’d need gold at roughly $87,200 per ounce. To back the total federal debt? $150,000 per ounce.

These numbers are insane right? But believe me… they’re not.

They’re just the honest accounting of how far the gap has grown between the money in circulation and anything resembling real backing.

Every dollar of that gap represents purchasing power that was conjured from nothing and handed to someone. Usually not you.

A return to gold doesn’t necessarily require backing every dollar one-for-one. That’s the straw man opponents always trot out.