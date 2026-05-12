Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Deskpoet's avatar
Deskpoet
1h

Given how hard they went to the hoop (and are STILL going, at least here in France) with this one--WITHOUT a backstory of a possibly engineered but officially-denied engineered virus sweeping across the globe (yeah, we actually lived through that. AMAZING, looking back...), it seems more likely this non-event is to give Donnie cover for the defeat in Iran no longer being able to be talked around than it is to explain/cover for the economy that will fail regardless in 90 to 120 days. You know they're not expecting much when even the neocons (Kagan in The Atlantic) are calling this the worst defeat in US history (does this mean we're FINALLY over VietNam Syndrome, having moved on to Persian Perplexity?), so I'm guessing the Opinion Managers employed by POTUS believed there's nothing wrong with running out a re-tread that gives the last of the Maskers something to hope for while Trump can still sorta kinda look Presidential when he declares--AGAIN--a WIN over another non-existent viral threat.

This isn't even cynical to consider anymore. It's like they've thrown up their hands and said, "Let's just let Thiel do it. If even the Great MAGA hope can't cope, it's obvious we need to just sit everyone down, get them to shut up, and let the Techno-Feudalists engineer their Dark Enlightenment. The slogan for 28: An Optimus in every garage!"

As someone who feels a HUGE measure of sadness at seeing what the greatest political experiment in the last 250 years has come to, this rant doesn't begin to capture my anger and dismay at what was and what now is.

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1 reply by No1
Franc M's avatar
Franc M
4h

One thing you missed as well is the conspicuous timing of this "outbreak" to coincide with the procedural deadlock of the WHO's pandemic treaty - https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/who-delays-pandemic-treaty-amid-pathogen-sharing-dispute-2026-05-01/

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