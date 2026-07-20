As a thanks to my paid subscribers this article is pre-sent to them. After a day, it’ll be opened up for everybody else.

Really, truly, great news for you!

The silver shortage is over.

Six years (or eight by some counts) of structural deficit, all that hyperventilating about free float and lease rates and vaults running on fumes. One would be excused to misunderstand this should equal an increasing shortage.

It’s over. Finally over. Note this post! I called it.

COMEX registered inventory up 11% in thirty days. The bleed that ran from October straight through April stopped dead in May, turned around, and has been climbing ever since.

London’s SLV stock is back to 408 million ounces, a level last seen in March.

Lease rates are asleep.

Silver’s back at $56.

Thanks for playing.

- héhé, got ya, didn’t I? -

You want to know how they “fixed” it?

They just banned one of the largest buyers in May.

At midnight on the 13th of May, India’s import duty went up 2.5x on gold and silver, from 6% to 15%. At once. This was the biggest single-day hike since 2013.

A few days before that hike, the Prime Minister had gone on the record begging asking one and a half billion people to pretty pretty please don’t buy gold for a year. You can already imagine how well that went if you know Indians and their gold appetite?

And of course because a simple duty rate increase wasn’t enough, 48h after that they also tightened the licensing route: anything over 100kg needs prior authorisation. And your next permit only arrives once you’ve exported half the last lot.

In June they went back and added silver grain and powder to the restricted list.

Humans are pretty inventive. Probably somebody in Mumbai was importing silver powder and a ministry had to write a clarification that that was also covered under the rules.

The stated reason is the rupee, which had fallen to 95.74, and crude, which was over $105. Gold and silver are roughly 11% of India’s import bill. Oil is 22%.

India imports more than 80% of the silver it consumes. It is the largest silver market on earth.

Silver imports: 534.3 tonnes in May of last year. 46.8 tonnes this May. June was even lower.

That’s a switch flipped. 47t is a small wedding season. A rounding error for the biggest importer.

Economics 101: Any good has 2 sides: supply & demand.

Supply goes up? Price goes down.

Demand goes up? Price goes up.

You can guess - only once - what happens when you turn off the greatest market demand for silver.

Then, let’s revisit the COMEX turnaround. Look carefully at the dates.

Coinkidink right?

I’ve written before that you can’t print silver, you can’t legislate it into existence.

All that is still true - until proven otherwise.

But I’d like to formally amend it here and now.

You can’t legislate the metal into existence.

But you absolutely can legislate the customer out of the metal.

At least this quarter, there ain’t a deficit anymore.