Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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ebear's avatar
ebear
21h

In geopolitical analysis there’s a tendency to focus on what’s right in front of us while missing the bigger picture.

In the bigger picture:

Babylonian Empire; Persian Empire; Roman Empire; Mongol Empire; Ottoman Empire; Spanish Empire; British Empire…

I may have missed a few, but you get the idea. Worth noting is that as time passes the lifespan of each successive empire becomes shorter and shorter until we arrive at the present, where arguably we’re seeing the death throes of the current American Empire which has been around for less than 200 years.

A common theme is that as empires expand they become overextended and unable to maintain themselves, with peripheral elements breaking away to form independent entities. A contributing factor is a decline in competent leadership as the ruling elites become increasingly inbreed and prone to producing either idiots or psychopaths with predictable consequences.

Worth keeping this in mind when analyzing current affairs I would say.

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Luke's avatar
Luke
1d

Am with you. Lot of people gravitate towards the idea that there must be some sort of “grander vision.” How could there not be; the people who make the rules aren’t stupid; right? Well they might not be stupid but that doesn’t make them smart either.

OThat became apparent when the Trump admin had absolutely NO back up plan in Iran. After the first weekend of bombing failed to bring Iran to its knees Trump’s countermeasure was to rely on the Kurds. They quickly dispelled that wish though.

One would have thought something like that would have been carefully thought through. But no, it sure doesn’t seem to have been. So it leaves me asking the question; what else out there lacks rhyme or reason? My guess is a lot.

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