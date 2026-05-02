Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Robert Beckham's avatar
Robert Beckham
6h

I would like to suppose that many of those traders who have to sell precious metals positions to cover losses and margin calls on other investments have been mostly flushed out in the January 30 debacle and the drop after the Iran war began. Hopefully, the metals and miners will recover soon.

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siyu's avatar
siyu
4h

Isn't this bit contradictory..

"Slv is strip-mined"

"I'm holding slv calls"

Could slv price detach from physical prices like what happened with oil futures?

I know slv is supposed to hold allocated bars, but given all the shenanigans, could this happen? Same for iau, gld, etc

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