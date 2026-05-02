I haven’t written in a couple of weeks. Not because nothing was happening - quite the opposite, actually. Too much was happening at once, and the version of this article I promised you kept getting overtaken by the next move.

So let me catch you up briefly, then I’ll get into my future predictions, and after that my positioning.

Where are we? (very compressed, I promise you)

COMEX silver is still draining. Same pattern since October. Deposits stopped, withdrawals didn’t, registered inventory now in the high 70s to low 80s of millions of ounces.

The Bian Ximing situation in Shanghai resolved with what looked very much like an emergency airlift of LBMA silver into SHFE vaults to prevent a delivery default. So now we know the system will move metal across borders quietly to keep a single position from blowing up. No1 wants to blow up a good grift I guess…

SLV continues to be strip-mined at a rate that looks more like a scheduled drawdown than market activity.

The IEA, in its April Oil Market Report, openly named the ‘physical-futures disconnect’ in crude as ‘increasingly acute’ - the institutional admission of something paper-physical bears have been getting lectured about for a decade. source source source source And in the same week that admission landed, the May 2026 WTI futures contract collapsed from sixty thousand open contracts to three thousand in 48 hours, with no corresponding increase further along the curve. The positions weren’t rolled. They were deleted. Sellers refused to deliver at the paper price and buyers agreed to forget the contract ever existed.

So that’s the backdrop. Strip-mined vaults, a paper market that’s increasingly being asked not to clear, and an IEA quietly admitting the price isn’t the price.

Against all that, the short-term setup looks bearish to me.

Mind me, I’m still a long-term bull! The long-term thesis is reinforced by every single one of those data points. I’m just bearish on the price, in the near term, before a structural reset (or should I say break?).

Let me explain…

The energy stockpile question is the one that’s been on my mind since February. When the Iran war broke out, Asia kept running on inventories. Those were drawn down. Hard. These pools are now basically tapped as I understand it (If you’re from Asia ex-China, please join the comments to tell me if the news I’m reading is wrong or not).

Same picture in the west. The way I see it is that through SPR releases they just buy some time for the global picture to stabilise. But these releases won’t manufacture actual barrels. They’re your storage cabinet that you’re eating into. Once it’s bare, you don’t have a buffer anymore.

And then you’ll move onto demand destruction because of higher oil prices. Which leads to corporate margin compression and consumer spending shocks. Think 70’s or ‘08 on steroids.

Those will land in earnings reports. Earnings reports will land in equity prices. And once equity prices start moving meaningfully lower, you get the second-order effects that actually break things.

Margin calls. Forced selling. Levered positions being unwound at whatever bid is on the screen. In a liquidity event, you don’t sell what you want to sell. You sell what you can sell. Gold and silver are among the most liquid hedges anyone can hold, which is why they get sold first. Not because anyone has changed their mind about gold or silver. Because the broker has called and the only assets that can be liquidated in size at speed are the ones with deep order books.

We saw a small-scale rehearsal of the mechanics in late February. Silver dropped from $94 to $62 in roughly a month. The fundamentals didn’t change (much). The GCC needed cash, and selling ensued.

That’s the kind of move I expect to see again, except this time the trigger is broad equity stress rather than a single specific catalyst.

My base case for what’s coming, in sequence:

Equities crack on oil-driven earnings disappointments. The S&P pulls back hard enough to trigger systematic deleveraging across multi-asset portfolios. Risk parity funds, vol-targeting funds, and the more modest end of leveraged retail all unwind into the same exit at the same time. Gold and silver get hit because they’re the liquid hedge. PM equities get hit harder because they’re equities. Silver miners get hit hardest because they’re high-beta equities that are also being sold by anyone running a sector rotation algorithm. I’m penciling in a 20-25% drawdown from current levels, briefly, before the policy response.

Bond yields are where it gets interesting, because the move plays out in three stages and most analysis I’ve read stops at the first one.

Stage one. Yields fall during the equity crack. Standard flight-to-quality. Treasuries catch a bid because the marginal dollar leaving equities goes somewhere, and Treasuries are - for the moment still - the deepest liquid market on the planet. Markets also start pricing emergency Fed cuts. The 10-year, currently sitting at 4.45%, drops fast - possibly into the threes if the equity move is violent enough.

Stage two. The Fed, in our scenario, panics into the move. Some combination of emergency liquidity ops, a surprise cut, possibly a return to QE under whatever euphemism is fashionable this cycle. PMs bounce sharply on the announcement. Bonds rally further on the cut itself, briefly, before the market starts processing what just happened.

Stage three. The market notices that the Fed has cut into an oil-driven inflation environment. Real yields collapse. Trust in the USD - already eroding through the petrodollar fragmentation, the central bank gold buying, the yuan oil settlements - erodes further. Yields rise. Not because the Fed is hiking, but because nobody wants to lend dollars long to a borrower who’s printing them into stagflation. The bond market figures out it’s been trapped, and starts pricing the trap. The 10-year, having fallen, starts rising again. This time it doesn’t come back.

That’s the bond thesis. First-stage rally, second-stage rally on the cut, third-stage rejection that nobody can stop. The Fed will not be able to defend duration and inflation simultaneously, and at some point the bond market votes on which one matters more.

Watch Japan in the meantime. Japan is the bellwether for everything I just described, except Japan is already living in stage three. They’re trying to defend the yen, defend JGB yields, and now reportedly intervene in crude futures markets to keep import costs survivable, all simultaneously. They spent roughly $35 billion last week buying yen and the move barely held. The BoJ raised its 2026 inflation forecast to 2.8% and halved its growth forecast to 0.5%. That’s the textbook diagnosis of stagflation, written by the central bank actually living through it. When one of those three Japanese defences finally breaks - and it will, probably the JGB one - it tells you what’s about to happen everywhere else. The order matters. Japan first, then Europe, then the US.

Some of the smartest people I read in this space disagree with me on the timing. Their read is that the worst of the correction is mostly in, that any further drop is buyable, that the structural bid arrives before the cyclical decline. They could be right. Their track records are better than mine in plenty of ways. But I keep looking at the current setup, and the picture I see is risk, not opportunity.

The structural bull thesis is intact. The path to it however isn’t a straight line up.

There’s also an entertainment angle worth noting, because we’re going to be watching policy responses for the next six months and the comedy will be relentless. Treasury already ‘unsanctioned’ Russian and Iranian crude when oil broke $110 - quietly, while still maintaining the formal sanctions on paper, because admitting they’d lifted them would defeat the point.

They did this specifically to cap oil prices and protect the Treasury market from pricing the actual war risk on top of $39 trillion of federal debt.

That’s the playbook.

Cap the visible price by any means necessary, and let the consequences land somewhere off the front page. Gromen called it Schrödinger’s war. Serious enough to justify every policy response they want, never serious enough to let the oil price trade freely.

We’re about to see Schrödinger’s recession too. Serious enough to justify whatever monetary response they decide to deploy. Never serious enough to admit that the prior decade of policy is what built the trap.

Now onto what I’m doing.

I’m mostly sitting. I hold more cash than I normally hold (25%). The reasoning is straightforward: in a 20-25% PM drawdown I want to be a buyer, not looking at positions that are bleeding alongside the broader market. Cash in IBKR pays roughly 3% just sitting there, which is not nothing while you wait.

The cost of the drawdown is not worth the cost of missing the first 10% or even 20% of the eventual recovery.

Alongside the cash, I’m holding long-dated calls. Specifically SLV LEAPS and SILJ LEAPS, both with expirations in 2027 and 2028. The thesis behind the structure: if I’m wrong about the squeeze and silver just grinds higher from here, the calls capture the move without requiring me to be fully invested in the underlying. If I’m right about the squeeze and silver drops 25%, the calls take a beating on delta but the long expiration means I have time for the structural thesis to play out, and I can add to the position at much lower premiums during the panic. The combination is a barbell. Cash on one side for downside protection and dry powder. Long-dated optionality on the other side to capture the eventual repricing without timing the exact bottom.

SLV gives me silver price exposure. SILJ gives me junior silver miner exposure, which is the high-beta version of the same trade and the one most likely to ten-bag in the recovery if the miners catch up to the metal the way they historically do. SILJ has been the laggard of laggards for two years now. The structural argument for it has only gotten stronger as the metal has moved and the equities haven’t.

I’m holding a few shorts (but only like 5% of my PF). The problem with shorting however is that the liquidity squeeze can resolve in either direction depending on policy response timing, and getting squeezed on a short during a Fed panic is the kind of move that ends careers. The asymmetry of long calls plus cash is much cleaner.

So those are a gamble. Can earn me 10x, but can lose me everything.

Levels I’m watching for redeployment: Silver somewhere around $55. That’s where I would start moving cash back into physical and into the miners directly. That’s also around the floor that DailyGold’s been calling for months and it lines up with the 1973 and 2006 first-correction analogs that the technical community has been working with. If we get there, I want to be a buyer in size. If we don’t, the SLV and SILJ LEAPS carry the long exposure and I redeploy slower.

Gold I’m less prescriptive about. The central bank bid is structural and persistent enough that gold’s downside in any squeeze is more cushioned than silver’s. I’m holding what I have and not buying more until silver triggers.

Long term, none of this changes my structural thesis.

Oil reprices everything that uses energy upstream. With the side-effect of pushing more electrification of the network. Which means more silver demand… That demand stays inelastic because nothing can substitute for it on any reasonable timeframe.

Central banks will keep buying gold because they’ve stopped trusting the alternatives.

The strip-mining of SLV continues until either the structure breaks or the cash-settlement clause in the prospectus gets invoked.

The gold-silver ratio compresses violently when silver finally moves, but in the meantime it chops around current levels because the structural bid and the cyclical headwind are pulling in opposite directions on different timeframes.

So: long term bull. Short term, get out of the way of the squeeze. Hold optionality for the recovery. Wait for the Fed to do what the Fed always does. Buy what they’re trying to defend against.

That’s my plan.

And I’ll be watching the bellwether: Japan.