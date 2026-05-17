Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Squire's avatar
Squire
4h

Positron-electron. Or opposing quantum spin attributes of entangled particles might be a better metaphor.

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Hubbs's avatar
Hubbs
4h

Almost too difficult a concept for me. I prefer my own analogy to a candle. It represents our existence on the planet. We need raw materials, energy, fresh water, fertile top soil (if no fertilizer, pesticides, herbicides, and mechanical tractors) to grow food, etc. That’s one end of the candle.

The other end of our candle is the artificial construct humanity has created to facilitate exploitation of these resources: money. After leaving the hunter-gatherer existence, specialization occurred, then trade emerged. This new system could no longer be accommodated by barter. Money, as a medium of exchange and a store of value is required. But money is the double-edged sword. If saved, it enables the launching of new industries and services, which, as long as the natural resources are available, can benefit humanity. This has been called “capitalism”. Based on stodgy saving, it can still allow creation of new industry, but at a measured rate.

The dark side of money is when it overpowers and commandeers saving through the creation of debt and all its derivatives which eventually become a parasitic load. The producers vs the parasites. ( like bankers, politicians, hedge fund managers, etc who do no essential work and instead essentially skim off the debt-based system while creating no new wealth or offering any useful productive skills or services.

This financialization is the other end of our candle. A turbocharging of claims on future energy, materials and production they enable.

You can burn the first end of the candle and make it last longer. But you can not burn the financialization end unless you can use the flame from the natural resource end of the candle to light this financialization end. But once you start to burn from the financialization end, you are burning this proverbial candle at both ends. When you have burned both ends, there is nothing.

If there are no goods or services left due to the lack of raw materials and energy, then “money” no longer becomes useful. Stocks through the DTCC, gold, silver, stablecoins, BTC, fiat paper currencies etc., it will not matter. We will devolve back to a barter system based on goods and services that can be sustained by the earth’s steady state ability to replenish itself, whether by recycling already mined minerals ( to the extent that we have the energy to do that), restocking the oceans with fish, or the soil with nutrients.

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