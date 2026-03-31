Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Brewer55
6d

I most definitely enjoy your work. You are an accomplished writer with a gift of putting into words what many of us think. As I am retired, I need to look at all of my subscriptions, including Substack as, some of it is getting out of control (for me that is!).

Thank you for what you do!

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stacy pearson's avatar
stacy pearson
6d

Thanks No1. It is good to be able to contribute sir. Your intense effort is much appreciated.

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