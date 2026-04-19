As a thanks to my paid subscribers this article is pre-sent to them. After a day, it’ll be opened up for everybody else (and this notice will be removed).

I got a comment from a subscriber some time ago that made me stop and think. (if it was you, please reply in the comments/DM so I can attribute you)

“Perhaps someone should have a closer look into the USD index calculation method. My nose tells me it’s useless and graphs with it are distracting.”

My immediate reaction? Nah, can’t be that bad. The DXY is everywhere. Every financial site quotes it. Every metals analyst references it. Hell, I reference it constantly. Surely if it was fundamentally broken, someone would have fixed it by now.

Right?

So I went digging. Pulled the ICE methodology documents. Read the Fed’s papers on trade-weighted indices. Traced the historical evolution of the basket composition.

And you know what I found?

His intuition was spot on! The DXY isn’t just useless for modern analysis. It’s a perfectly preserved fossil from 1973, maintained by a private company with every financial incentive to keep it that way.

The Federal Reserve figured this out back in 1998 and basically said “fine, we’ll make our own index”. They did. It tells a completely different story. And almost nobody uses it.

Let me show you what I mean.

The DXY launched in March 1973, right after Bretton Woods collapsed. The dollar was no longer pegged to gold, currencies were floating freely, and someone needed to figure out what the dollar was actually worth against its trading partners.

Fair enough. Reasonable goal.

Here’s the basket they created, weighted by 1973 trade patterns:

Euro: 57.6%

Japanese Yen: 13.6%

British Pound: 11.9%

Canadian Dollar: 9.1%

Swedish Krona: 4.2%

Swiss Franc: 3.6%

Wait, you’re thinking. The euro didn’t exist in 1973.

Correct. Bear with me.

The original basket had ten currencies. West German mark (20.8%), French franc (13.1%), Italian lira (9.0%), Dutch guilder (8.3%), Belgian franc (6.4%), British pound (11.9%), Japanese yen (13.6%), Canadian dollar (9.1%), Swedish krona (4.2%), and Swiss franc (3.6%).

And here’s where it gets fun.

The European currencies totaled 57.6% of the index.

When the euro launched in January 1999, those five European currencies got replaced by a single EUR entry at the exact same combined weight. Everything else stayed identical.

One change. That’s it. In 52 years, the DXY basket composition changed exactly once, and that was a mechanical substitution to accommodate a new currency. Not a rebalancing. Not an update to reflect shifting trade patterns.

One. Single. Change.

Let’s talk about who the United States actually trades with.

Top bilateral trading partners by total trade volume (January-October 2025, US Census Bureau):

Mexico: $731.2 billion Canada: $606.7 billion China: $357.2 billion (down 26.7% due to tariff war) Taiwan: $201.1 billion Germany: $196.4 billion Japan: $190.7 billion United Kingdom: $133.5 billion

(Note: The European Union as a bloc totaled $883.3 billion, making it the largest if counted as a single entity)

Now let’s see which of those are in the DXY basket.

Canada? Yes, at 9.1%.

Japan? Yes, at 13.6%.

Germany? Technically yes, buried inside the 57.6% euro blob.

United Kingdom? Yes, at 11.9%.

And the others?

Not there. Mexico isn’t in the basket. China isn’t in the basket. South Korea isn’t in the basket. The top three US trading partners by volume, and two of them don’t exist in the index that’s supposedly measuring dollar strength against trade partners.

But you know what is in there?

Sweden, at 4.2%.

Nothing against Sweden. Lovely country. IKEA, ABBA, quality meatballs. But Sweden-US trade is a rounding error compared to China-US or Mexico-US trade.

Switzerland gets 3.6%. Again, nice place. Good chocolate. But we’re talking about an index weighted by 1973 trade patterns when Swiss banking secrecy actually meant something and the yuan was barely convertible.

The world has changed a “little” bit since then.

1997 Federal Reserve Board

1998. The Federal Reserve created their own dollar index. Not to compete with ICE. Not to undermine the DXY. They created it because the DXY had already become useless for actual economic analysis.

The Fed’s Broad Dollar Index includes 26+ currencies (TradingView: DTWEXBGS). It rebalances annually based on current bilateral trade data. It includes both goods and services trade (DXY only ever used goods). And it has a competitiveness weighting factor for how much foreign producers compete with US products in third markets.

Let’s compare the top weightings:

DXY (frozen 1973 patterns):

Euro: 57.6%

Yen: 13.6%

Pound: 11.9%

Canadian Dollar: 9.1%

China: 0%

Mexico: 0%

Fed Broad Index (March 2025, updated annually):

Euro Area: 21.1%

Japan: 5.3%

United Kingdom: 5.3%

Canada: 13.8%

China: 11.2% (tariff war impact - was 16% before)

Mexico: 14.7%

…

See the difference?

In the Fed's index, China and Mexico account for ~26% of the weighting. In the DXY, they account for exactly zero percent. The euro drops from 57.6% to 21.1%. Suddenly Japan’s weight gets cut by more than half.

The Fed’s index captures this.

The DXY doesn’t even know these countries exist.

This isn’t even a minor methodological dispute. These are completely different pictures of what the dollar is doing.