Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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stacy pearson's avatar
stacy pearson
1h

I should never read a painstakingly detailed list first thing in the morning before I have had my coffee. I was half way through the list before I realized it was NOT in fact “ The Book of Japan”.

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David M Gordon's avatar
David M Gordon
2h

It took only a few definitions (eg, "breakeven: Where you neither win nor lose. Also where most traders eventually beg to get back to") to recognize you have written the financial markets' equivalent of Ambrose Bierce's Devil's Dictionary. Well done, sir; very well done indeed! This post is a keeper.

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