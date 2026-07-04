Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Mick Connors's avatar
Mick Connors
1d

Top tier analysis. Philosophical depth. Relatable and enjoyable voice. Nobody doing it better in this space. Appreciate you No1

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ebear
1d

I just posted this to Simplicius' site:

Iran's proposed transit fee of $2M per tanker breaks down like this:

1 VLCC tanker carries 2M barrels of oil, so $1 per barrel transit fee. A barrel of oil produces on average about 32 US gallons of gasoline and diesel. So, if the entire transit fee was passed through just to the buyers of motor fuel, the amount per gallon added at the pump would be just over 3 cents, or approx. 45 cents to fill-up a mid-sized car.

I'm fine with that, in fact I consider it more than reasonable considering all the harm and misery we've caused them.

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