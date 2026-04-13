As a thanks to my paid subscribers this article is pre-sent to them. After a day, it’ll be opened up for everybody else (and this notice will be removed).

Look, I need to tell you something about economists that you probably already suspect: they’re terrible at economics but absolutely brilliant at explaining why YOU don’t get economics.

I just watched the above economist named Steve Keen spend 19 minutes explaining why government deficits don’t matter because - and I’m not making this up - the accounting identities balance. He’s responding to Niall Ferguson saying “hey maybe spending more on interest than defense is bad” and Keen’s like “actually you don’t understand double-entry bookkeeping”.

Which is true. Ferguson probably doesn’t.

But here’s the thing: neither does Keen. Well, no. That’s not fair. Keen understands double-entry bookkeeping perfectly. What he doesn’t understand is that you can have perfectly balanced books while your currency becomes wallpaper.

Let me explain why this drives Austrian economists absolutely insane.

Keen’s whole argument goes like this: government spends money. This creates deposits in the private sector. Those deposits are assets for the private sector. They’re matched by negative equity on the government’s balance sheet. The central bank accommodates this by letting the treasury run an overdraft. Everything balances. Beautiful. Elegant. Mathematically perfect.

And completely beside the point.