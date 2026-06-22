As a thanks to my paid subscribers this article is pre-sent to them. After a day, it’ll be opened up for everybody else.

Andrew Cuomo published his first memoir, “All Things Possible”, in 2014.

HarperCollins - an outfit that prints and sells books - paid him a $700,000 advance.

They printed 200,000 copies.

And within half a year, it had sold the grand sum of 3,000 hardcovers and 13 audiobooks. I hope they're okay. I hope they found help.

In my world 700k divided by 3k means around $250 a book. Publishers MAYBE earn $10-12 after costs. That would imply a loss which, in any normal industry, would end your career. And for the author? A debut like that? You’ll get thrown out and spend the rest of your life writing little poems on the back of scratch calendars.

So what happened? Cuomo stayed governor, and because his first book had such a resounding success... a bidding war was staged for his pandemic “leadership” book, “American Crisis”, and they paid $5.1 million for it.

It sold all of 45,000 copies. (for those in the back of the class, that’s $113/book)

Because Cuomo used his staff to help him write that book (no ChatGPT this time, and because they ran out of ideas for new taxes), the state ethics board voted to claw back the money.

Federal investigators even opened a probe.

Cuomo spent the next few years in court defending his right to keep it.

He kept the money in the end.

Joe Biden, post-presidency, signed a reported $10 million deal with Hachette - yet another book-selling venue - for his... (checking notes) ...memoirs. You know… A book of how you recall your life…

I have no idea what they were thinking, but I am SURE it’ll make great comedy!

Why are they wasting money like this?

Oh sorry, not wasting. They’re buying name recognition of course. Prestige. The hope that THAT one book will rule them all. Oh no, sorry. Wrong genre.

Maybe that one book on how good ol’ Joe remembers will incite a huge political controversy? We all know controversy sells, right?

Far more likely people will use the material to become the next Ross!

But hey! They bet on names. BIG names. BIG advances are the admission for BIG names… Who am I to disagree about the economics?

So much for the official reasons… Care to take a guess what I believe is the real reason? (hint hint: read the subtitle)

So imagine this: you’re an elected official. You conned and cheated and campaigned and backstabbed your way into a public position. Now a bank needs a certain favorable ruling. Or a defense contractor needs a contract as they’re running out of money - again. Or that kind, pharmaceutical lady needs some assistance to push her drug through the pipeline.

You deliver, because you can.

Clean hands too. Nothing was exchanged, nothing moves, you’ve just done your job.

But after you leave office, that bank’s CEO calls a publisher (you know, that book-selling company). Or a speaking bureau. Or some consulting firm.

The publisher bids $10 million for your memoirs that MIGHT move a few thousand copies. The bank will host an annual symposium and pay you $400,000 for all of 45 minutes of your “strategic” insights.

And because you’re such a smart kid, that consulting firm puts you on retainer at $2 million a year, for guidance that is never really specified.