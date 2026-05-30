As a perk for paid subscribers, I send out a call for questions each 20th of the month. Well, my inbox filled up, and this month you were collectively in a mood. Politics everywhere. Metals on the floor. A general sense that the wheels are loosening on something larger.

Usual rules: names and anything identifying get stripped, questions get trimmed to the bone, and a few I keep to myself because I’m fond of my privacy. Comments are open to everyone, so push back, correct me, add what I missed. I’m one keyboard warrior with a coffee and a deadline, and the people in the comments are routinely sharper than me. No ants on the desk this month, for those keeping score.

So, the May mailbag:

Threatening the Electorate, and Who Actually Listens

Every few years the Big Bosses and market leaders warn that electing the wrong person will wreck the markets. I can’t recall it ever changing how people vote, and with Brexit it did the opposite. So why do they keep doing it, what are they after, and is there any evidence it works?

My take on this is first that you’ve already answered half of your own question. Easier for me! *grin*

These threats that they aim at the public mostly fail. Just look at Brexit. People don’t like being told what to do. If you say the sky is falling, just for the pure joy of it, they’ll go outside and stare at it all day.

At least I don’t enjoy being threatened by someone in a better suit than me. (which is just about anyone I reckon)

But maybe the public isn’t the real target?

In Britain, Andy Burnham got a path back to a seat, and - magically - the bond market takes one look, and the 30Y gilt yields spike to their highest since before most traders were born.

The pound drops to a one-month low. And every front page runs “markets spooked”. Then Labour’s NEC blocks him from standing, eight votes to one, and yields settle back the same afternoon.

The voters got no say whatsoever in any of that. The bond market did.

We’ve seen this before with the Lettuce as well, so it’s not like this is new news…

The CEO interviews, the “I’ll move my company abroad” noise, the warnings about socialism or populism, that is pure theatre, and it lands on the public about as well as Project Fear did. The instrument that actually bites is THAT price.

A few thousand fund managers do what they do best and start to reprice the risk inherent in voting for office this or that candidate. It’s just what they do. And it works! It disciplines what those CEO’s speeches can’t.

You could watch Burnham learn it in real time. One week he’s saying Britain shouldn’t be “in hock to the bond market”. The next, after the rout, he’s on television clarifying that of course he never said whatever he said the week before. Typical politician stuff, but it shows who holds the REAL power.

So to circle back to Project Fear: is it a successful global strategy?

As a way to change how people vote, I don’t think so, and the people doing it broadly know that. But as a way to keep any elected government inside a very narrow fiscal lane regardless of who wins? I would say it works beautifully.

You don’t need to win the election if you get to set the boundaries of what the winner is allowed to do.

On the Central Banks That Can’t Hike

The metals are down on a narrative that oil-driven inflation forces the central banks to hike. My view: the inflation is coming, but the big banks can’t hike given the debt, the deficits, and a stock market that would fall apart. Higher inflation with no rate rises just means money loses value faster, which is even more bullish for hard assets. I’m dumbfounded anyone believes they’ll hike. Your view?

I’m with you on the destination. But not so sure about the straight line to that target.

Start with the funniest fact in macro right now. Trump spent a year hammering Powell for cutting too slowly, ran an eleven-candidate beauty contest, and installed Kevin Warsh specifically to bring rates down quickly.

Warsh got sworn in at the White House a week ago, Clarence Thomas holding the bible, the President promising rates come down “very quickly”.

And BAM. Next day Warsh walks into his office and gets a heart attack seeing April’s CPI of 3.8%, the hottest print in three years. Oh, and to make it more palatable, oil is STILL jammed up in the Strait, inflation expectations are climbing and consumer confidence is somewhere below zero.

So yeah. The universe has a wicked sense of humour. I’m Loving It™.

His boss chose him to cut. But every number is saying: nope, no can do.

That is your answer right there…

The will to hold rates down is overwhelming.

But the cover story for doing so is evaporating.

Can they hike, then? Of course they can. They’re all powerful anyway /s. One eeny meeny tiny problem: torches and pitchforks… So can they hike in any MEANINGFUL way? Nope. Your reasoning is sound there.

Because if you want to roll the federal debt at materially higher rates then the interest bill alone will start to eat the entire budget. That’s fiscal dominance…

This is a bit hush-hush, but that’s what the whole frickin’ system is running on now: Oh? Hopes and vibes you say? Yeah… that too. But first and foremost it’s that CBs need to make sure that the Treasury can pay its coupon. Everything else are details. Can’t have the house of cards collapsing by exposing the truth can we?

“Higher inflation, no hikes, money loses value faster, therefore bullish” is correct as a destination but dangerous as a trade. Trust me (and countless Japanese people in the 90s that took a long walk off a short edge) on that last bit.

Negative real rates are the best long-run case for metals there is.

But the path there runs through forced sellers. A levered fund that has to raise cash will dump gold and silver into a falling tape no matter how sound your thesis, and it’ll do it on the day you feel smartest. We’ve watched it happen this spring already.

And it’s bound to happen again:

So yes, you’re right. The banks are cornered, the real rate is heading where you think it is, and the people calling for hikes are reading the 70s playbook in a world that can’t afford a 70s response.

Word of caution: if you DO trade; size it so being right in 2027 doesn’t bankrupt you in 2026.

The Boy Who Cried Peace Talks

How do The Powers That Be keep jawboning oil and gold with “imminent peace talks”? The other side never confirms or denies, the dip or rip happens anyway, and suspicious option and futures trades keep printing just before the headline. Did nobody tell them about the boy who cried wolf?

The boy who cried wolf failed because he wanted to be believed the next time. That was his whole problem.

Whoever’s running the peace-talk headline has no such ambition. They don’t need you to believe it tomorrow. They need the tape to move for the next few hours, which is roughly how long a position needs to close into the move. Belief is entirely beside the point.

And the reaction is essentially guaranteed by the algos. Which is the part that grates me.

Gold has spent the last fortnight lurching on reports of a US-Iran ceasefire extension that Trump then conspicuously hasn’t signed. Headline drops, gold sags, oil sags, the algorithms reading the wire do what algos do best…

Then an actual human reads what the President actually agreed to - which is nothing, and the move fades.

Next week, same headline, same fade, same money changing hands on the round trip…

You can’t fix it by being sceptical, because in the market you can’t afford scepticism.

Just imagine that a ceasefire - finally - turns out to be real and your oil desk shrugged off that headline? Guess you start packing…

So everyone reacts to every headline knowing most (all) are noise, because being faded on a fake is survivable, but being flat-footed on a real one is not.

That boy gets to cry wolf forever.

As for the suspect trades landing just before the news, you already know what that is:

It isn’t clever, it’s just rarely punished.

When the investigators are also the people who benefit from it, things tend to get murky…

Massie Lost. How Bad Is It?

Thomas Massie just lost his primary. How screwed are we?

Pretty screwed, though not quite for the reason that you’d think.

Massie lost for being right out loud, in the three specific places where that costs you:

He voted against the big debt bill on the grounds that it was, you know, a big debt bill

He forced the Epstein files question into the open

And he opposed the Iran war

Any one of those buys you an enemy.

He did all three.

So the machine spent more than thirty-two million dollars removing him, THE MOST expensive House primary in American history. Thirty-two million. To delete one congressman whose great sin was that he’d actually read the bills he would vote for (the horror!) and saying no.

You don’t spend a record sum disciplining someone who doesn’t matter. The price tag is a compliment in my opinion. It tells you precisely what a reliable “no” is worth to people who need every “yes” they can get.

His seat was a smoke detector. Irritating. Always going off. Pointing to a fire you’d rather not deal with.

His vote was never going to fix the debt or stop a war, one man just can’t. But what his vote did was put the quiet thing on the record, where it couldn’t be tidied away. THAT’s what got bought out this month. Not a vote. A witness.

He’s already teasing a 2028 run, so don’t bury him just yet.

However, the message to every other Republican who was thinking about being awkward landed perfectly, on budget, and right on schedule.

The fire’s still there.

They just pulled the battery out of that annoying beeping thing.

Judgment, Luck, and Telling Them Apart

How much do you lean on good judgment versus luck, and how has that balance shifted over time?

Honestly? More luck than I’d have admitted ten years ago, and that admission is most of the real progress I’ve made.

Early on you can’t tell the two apart. You make a call, it works, and every fibre of you wants to file it under “skill”.

A good run feels exactly GREAT.

It’s also the most expensive feeling in markets, because it makes you bet bigger right before the luck turns, and it always turns.

What changed for me is where I give judgment the credit. I used to think judgment was the thing that picked the winner.

Now I think it’s almost entirely the thing that survives the loser.

I’ve been more right than I can count. The ACTUAL skill is staying solvent and sane while you wait for the market to recognise the obvious thing. Which boils down to sizing and temperament. I bet you can spend thousands and more on expensive suits saying that exact same thing. With more words.

So I moved from “I’m good at this” to “I’m trying to stay in the game long enough for luck to average out in my favour”. You don’t control the coin. You control how many flips you survive.

The honest version is that my best calls and my luckiest ones look identical in the moment, and I’ve stopped trusting myself to tell which is which until much later. When something works that I can’t fully explain, I now assume luck and size accordingly.

It’s a less flattering way to operate, but it’s kept me in the game.

Soil, Financialisation, and the Foundation That Isn’t There

I garden year-round and keep circling an analogy. Modern agriculture strips the organic matter out of the soil, the thing all the healthy stuff depends on, and props the yield up with inputs. We’ve done the same to the economy: no real foundation left, just the artifice of financialisation. There was even an article cheering the “paper” benefits of the war for US agribusiness while ignoring the price spikes underneath. Could you run the comparison, methods and all?

It’s a good analogy, and you’ve basically written it already, so let me push it a little:

Start with the article that set you off, because it’s almost too neat.

The Iran War drives the price of oil up, oil drives soybean oil to three-year highs, and crush margins at ADM and Bunge hit their best since the Ukraine war.

Bunge lifted full-year guidance by roughly a fifth on the strength of it. A war sounds great right?

Meanwhile the system that actually grows our food gets more expensive at every link. Fertiliser and diesel up double digits, farmers shifting acres off corn because they can’t afford the nitrogen, and the bill for all of it heading to the person at the supermarket later this year.

On paper everything got better. But there in practice it got worse. (Hold that gap)

Healthy soil is organic matter, biology, structure, the accumulated thing that makes a field productive without you forcing it. Strip that out and the field still yields, for a while, as long as you keep buying inputs. The numbers on the harvest will look fine. But the substrate underneath all of it is dead.

Congratz, you’ve turned a living system into a delivery mechanism for purchased chemistry and called the output a “crop”.

That’s - more or less - what financialisation is.

The real economy’s organic matter is productive capacity and trust, the boring accumulated stuff that lets value get created instead of conjured.

We’ve spent decades stripping it and backfilling with inputs. Buybacks instead of investment. Leverage instead of earnings. Multiple expansion instead of growth.

The harvest prints a new record, and No1 asks what’s left in the soil.

The analogy can be continued: monocropping is a concentration risk, a handful of names doing all the work, fragile the same way a single-crop field is fragile.

The pesticides are the interventions, the bailouts and the emergency cuts that kill off the small failures meant to keep the system honest, the same way you kill the microbes meant to keep the soil alive.

And don’t get me started on the pure waste of burning our food in our fuel tanks for a mandate and a subsidy! That’s basically what an economy does when it starts eating its own seed corn and calling it “energy policy”.

All empires die the same way. Near the end, they all ran some version of this.

The facade stays magnificent while the foundation crumbles.

Rome had grain shipped in long after the Italian farms had been hollowed out. It kept arriving right up until it didn’t.

I’ve always found it remarkably how long you can run a field on inputs. Longer than most people warning about it expect. Which is really annoying as I’m sounding like a broken clock. Right up to the moment that the harvest finally fails.

You can’t have your financialisation, and eat it too though.

That’s the lot for May. The floor’s yours, as ever.