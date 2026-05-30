Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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forceOfHabit's avatar
forceOfHabit
2h

Re Msssie losing: you omitted the most important reason from your list: he consistently voted against sending US taxpayer dollars to literally any other foreign country on the planet. This included Israel and that cost him his seat.

"So the machine spent more than thirty-two million dollars removing him..."

The "machine" has a name: AIPAC and the Jewish lobby that has bought Israel enormous influence over American politics and foreign policy. All, imho of course.

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forceOfHabit's avatar
forceOfHabit
2h

P.S. Love your commentary, especially the section on Luck vs Skill.

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