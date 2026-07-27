Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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ebear's avatar
ebear
5h

"Jizan alone refines about 400,000 barrels a day. And when they’re burning like that for 2 days, I think it’ll be a while before it comes back online."

Most of the satellite imagery I've seen of refinery strikes, both in Russia and the Gulf, show storage tanks burning. Lots of black smoke, but not much damage if you consider the entire tank farm, which in the photo above shows at least 2 dozen tanks, and that's just the part we can see. It's almost as if no one really wants to wreck an entire refinery, just demonstrate that they can, if push comes to shove.

Even then, taking out a refinery would be a monumental task. Refinery complexes are spread out over large areas for safety reasons, but there's a further problem if you want to take them entirely off-line. The production lines in modern refineries are in parallel, so you'd have to hit several cracking towers, not just one or two to cause a significant drop in production. Hitting just one would have the effect of taking it offline for a short time which happens anyway periodically for maintenance reasons, which is part of the reason they run in parallel. The towers themselves are not hard to replace either and can be done fairly quickly. So all you're really doing is rescheduling maintenance.

That's not to say you can't cause some problems, but I'd hesitate to describe these attacks as more serious that they actually are. To me they seem more demonstrative than anything else, at least the ones in the Gulf. The Ukrainian attacks are intended to take out production, but are largely ineffective for the reasons given above, plus the relatively small payload that drones can carry. You're hitting mostly steel that's designed to withstand high pressure and temperature. Kind of like hitting a T74 with a grenade launcher in terms of effect.

Another point worth mentioning. By most accounts Iran has a robust stock of missiles, but that doesn’t mean you can waste them shooting at just anything. It would take at least a dozen missiles to seriously damage the production line at a refinery, whereas one or two aimed at a tanker would have the same effect if your intent is to cut off oil shipments. Still more effective if I can hit a lot of aircraft on the ground, which seems to have been the case in Jordan recently.

Speaking of aircraft, the US has run down its standoff ordinance to the point where they’ll soon have to use B-52 or B1B bombers to stay in the fight. At that point the Iranian air force will take to the air, and my sources indicate they have at least 40 SU-35s and perhaps several SU-57s, both of which have ceilings well above the US bombers. So if Trump decides to go that route we can look forward to their planes being shot down and perhaps even their crews being taken prisoner if they’re over Iranian or even Iraqi territory when that happens.

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BillyBob's avatar
BillyBob
2h

It’s Schrodinger’s Strait.

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