Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Julien Pervillé's avatar
Julien Pervillé
1d

Thanks @No1 for this first mailbag. Regarding how to profit from PMs my favorite method is royalty stocks such as RGLD TFPM or OR. Benefit from PM exposure with leverage without being exposed to AISC increases.

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LStrong's avatar
LStrong
1d

Some of my junior mining stocks produce sulfuric acid or a sulfur mixture as a byproduct and currently have not been marketing it. Depending upon the market price that could be a future source of the product.

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