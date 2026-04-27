As a perk for paid subscribers, I send out a call for questions each 20th of the month. They got one week to throw anything at me. And I mean anything - silver manipulation, option structures, what games I play, what I think about the 25th ant that recently ran over my desk… Anything. Really.

Any PII will be stripped unless specifically requested to have it included, and some questions won’t be answered at all (I like my privacy very much 😉).

They will be grouped together into themes, and I’ll try to answer them as best as I can with the knowledge I have or can dig up in the short time between ask & publish.

Comments are open to everyone, and I appreciate a healthy discussion as I’m just one keyboard warrior. And there are way smarter people out there than me with much more life experience.

So here goes the Q&A for this month:

Energy, AI, and the Yorkshire Question

The proliferation of AI systems demanding more and more energy resources [...] Given the current geopolitical situation in regard to energy resources, can governments find a balance between the ‘needs’ of giant tech firms and industries and the needs of their populations?

A good starting point is the West Newton story. Maybe even a little too much on-the-nose. (A gas field that could theoretically cover more than 10% of Britain’s annual energy needs. And the co-CEO’s first instinct is to mine Bitcoin with it.)

“A private gas supply means we can run a data centre to mine Bitcoin relatively cheaply”.

Talking about priorities…

To be fair, Reabold walked it back nearly immediately. They clarified it’s a “small proof-of-concept”, early gas flows “funding further development”, the field will still prioritise UK energy security.

Probably true.

But the fact that the question was even seriously entertained tells you something about how these decisions get made.

Can governments ever find a balance?

I think the honest answer is: they will try, fail, make noise about it, set up a commission, and then let the market decide - which means the entity with the most capital and lobbying budget wins.

Bitcoin mining alone already consumes roughly 160 terawatt hours a year, about half of the UK’s total annual electricity consumption. AI data centres are orders of magnitude larger in ambition. The infrastructure buildout being planned right now - in the US, in Asia (and before long in the Gulf) - is extraordinary. Governments are not in the lead for this. They’re just rubberstamping it after the fact.

What we would need is political courage. Germany discovered during 2022 what happens when energy get scarce. During a crunch we’ll see which countries will put their voters first. Germany at least did not (also given their focus on green energy, banning Russian hydrocarbons and reluctance on nuclear energy).

Eventually, these societal/energy flows will self-correct. Eventually…

But in the near term? No - I don’t think governments have either the will or the regulatory architecture to meaningfully constrain tech energy demand. They’re more likely to fast-track permits for new generation to keep everyone happy, which mostly means building more fossil fuel capacity while publicly committed to the opposite. Standard operating procedure.

Safe Jurisdictions, Low Diesel: The Miners That Don’t Sweat the Pump

I’d be really interested to find out about PM-miners which are sitting in “safe” jurisdictions and are least dependent on diesel fuel in their mining operation.

First, the structural point: diesel dependency is largely a function of mining method, not location. Open-pit operations run fleets of enormous haul trucks. Diesel. Constantly. Underground mines use electric hoists, ventilation, lighting - then diesel for some secondary equipment but at a fraction of the scale. So any screen for diesel exposure should start with method before jurisdiction.

The ones I’d look at (and this is by no way an endorsement):

Agnico Eagle (AEM): their Canadian operations - particularly in Quebec and Ontario - have meaningful access to hydroelectric power, one of the cheapest and cleanest grids anywhere. They’ve also been actively deploying battery-powered vehicles underground to reduce diesel further. Canada/Finland/Australia for jurisdiction. Underground-heavy for method. This is about as good as it gets for a major.

Hecla Mining (HL) operates Greens Creek (Alaska) and Lucky Friday (Idaho) - both underground, both in Tier-1 US jurisdictions. Greens Creek runs on grid power. Hecla’s operations are inherently low diesel per ounce because there’s no massive open-pit trucking fleet involved. Their lead/zinc byproduct credits also help absorb cost pressure when it arrives.

First Majestic (AG) is trickier. Mexico is a risk - not catastrophic, but real. Their newer Jerritt Canyon asset in Nevada has a better risk profile. Underground silver vein mining with grid access. Worth watching.

The shortlist is by all means… short. Most of it comes back to Hecla and Agnico as the cleanest examples at scale. Below that, you’re into developers and smaller producers where the liquidity risk may outweigh the diesel advantage.

The ones I’d avoid relative to your concern: any large open-pit copper-silver operation in Latin America with a SX-EW circuit (sulfuric acid-dependent leaching). They’re being squeezed from two directions simultaneously right now - acid costs and diesel costs. (see more on sulfur later)

Who’s Left to Buy Gold When We’re Gone?

If all these young people think their iPads and crypto are more valuable than gold, who is going to be the market for gold when the market for gold are literally dying off?

I think the premise for the question is faulty.

The framing assumes that the gold market is driven by Western retail investors alone - boomers and their slightly-older relatives who read newsletters, buy coins, and listen to Peter Schiff. Historically speaking, there’s something to say for that.

We’ve left that world behind for a while now.

Central banks bought more gold in the past 4-5 years than at any point in modern history. Poland, India, China, Singapore, Turkey, the Czech Republic, all the ex-USSR breakouts. That’s sovereign balance sheet managers that have decided that USTs are not the risk-free asset they were sold as (2025-07-25). They don’t care what you nor your cousin thinks about gold. They’re buying hundreds of tonnes a year regardless. (wouldn’t it be nice that they ask us for our opinion? 😉)

China alone has been accumulating aggressively, and their disclosed reserves are almost certainly understated. India’s household gold demand - cultural, deeply embedded - runs to 700-900 tonnes annually. That’s not a boomer phenomenon. That’s a civilisational one.

As for the young people: the ones who currently hold Bitcoin and think gold is ridiculous are also the ones who will inherit whatever their parents hold. That gold doesn’t disappear. It changes hands. And some of them, after the first serious financial crisis they live through as adults rather than teenagers, will reconsider. Reality has this remarkable ability to update priors. Been there, don that.

The more important shift is that gold is transitioning from a retail savings product to a tier-1 reserve asset for sovereigns. Basel III accelerated that. The price over the coming decade will be set by central banks, not by whether some millennial prefer an ETF.

On Respecting People You Fundamentally Disagree With

There are a number of commentators [...] like Tom Luongo, Kunstler [...] who are pro-war for US interests. I strongly disagree. What are your thoughts on folks who you have respect for but fundamentally disagree with on the war?

What I’ve come to this is: smart, principled people can look at the same conflict and reach opposite conclusions when they’re applying different weights to different actors. Luongo, broadly speaking, believes Trump is genuinely anti-empire, that the Ukraine war is a neocon/globalist project he’ll terminate, and that the apparent support some Americans give to it reflects captured media more than genuine sentiment. That’s a coherent framework. Personally, I think it dramatically underweights what actually happens on the ground - the human cost, the revisionist territorial logic, the reality of what air campaigns do to civilian populations. But I can follow the argument.

The thing I’ve stopped doing is treating disagreement on this as a character test. I don’t think Luongo and Kunstler are stupid or bought. I think they’ve built a model of the world where certain actors (the globalist managerial class, NATO) are the primary threat, and they’ve put almost everything else through that filter.

When your model insists one enemy is The Enemy, you can end up defending things you’d otherwise find indefensible because the alternative is handing a win to the people you most distrust.

That’s not moral failure per se. It’s a cognitive trap that everyone -especially the smartest people- fall into more often than stupid ones, because they’re better at rationalising.

I still read them. I still find their financial and monetary analysis excellent. I just hold their war commentary in a separate bucket. You can do that as well.

Treating every thinker as a package deal - either entirely credible or entirely worthless - is how you end up with almost no one worth reading.

Clear Head in a Noisy World

How do you keep a clear head when making decisions relating to geopolitical events?

My take:

Write your thesis down before you open a position. Date it. State the specific reason you’re entering - not “I think silver goes up” but “I think COMEX delivery stress in June 2026 creates a squeeze in the June contract, which means I want to be long the June/September spread.” (no endorsement again here!) Something falsifiable. Something with a trigger you can check against reality. If reality doesn’t cooperate, you have a document to interrogate rather than a vague feeling to defend.

Position sizing is the other one. If a position is keeping you up at night, it’s too big. Full stop. That’s not a reflection of the idea’s quality - it’s a reflection of the sizing relative to your risk tolerance. A correct thesis sized too large will destroy you psychologically before it pays off.

The geopolitical noise specifically: I try to separate “things I believe” from “things the market is currently pricing.” Both can be simultaneously true. Or false. I can believe the Strait situation is structurally bullish for oil and also acknowledge that oil might sell off tomorrow because of a Trump tweet. Or that silver is undervalued, even at current prices. But that doesn’t diminish that a large fund that needs liquidity is crashing the price.

My belief doesn’t change. My position survives. Because I sized it so I could survive being right but early.

Most of the geopolitical analysis out there - including mine, to be honest - is better entertainment than trading signal. Treat it as context, not catalyst. The catalyst is usually a price action signal or a specific event with a knowable date.

Sulfuric Acid, Copper, Silver, and What You Actually Own

The closure of the strait has had a significant impact on the global availability of sulfuric acid [...] I’ve been trying to understand how shortages and/or demand destruction of sulfuric acid will impact these investments. Where do we go on the price of this mining equity?

This question touches on something more complex than I first thought.

Let’s start with the supply chain.

The Strait of Hormuz closure cut off roughly 50% of seaborne sulfur supply. Sulfur is the feedstock for sulfuric acid. Then China banned sulfuric acid exports from May onwards because (*voice dripping with sarcasm*) they want to protect their domestic fertilizer production for spring planting. Last I read through summer. But potentially EOY.

Chile, which imports over a million tonnes of Chinese acid annually, saw acid prices spike 44% in a single month. Sulphur prices are up roughly 70% since this particular crisis began.

Robert Friedland - who knows copper operations better than almost anyone - called the impact on global copper supply “profound.”

Now the critical question: which mining processes actually need sulfuric acid?

Copper oxide ore leaching (the SX-EW process) is the biggest consumer in metals mining. About 20% of global copper supply uses this method. If you can’t get acid at a reasonable price, you either can’t run the process at all or your AISC blows out dramatically. The DRC, Chile, and parts of Africa are most exposed here.

Sulfide ore operations - which use flotation, not acid leaching - are largely unaffected. Most underground vein silver miners (think Mexico, Peru) run sulfide ore through froth flotation circuits. No acid needed. Their cost structure is essentially insulated from this.

For silver specifically: about 28% of global silver supply comes as a byproduct of copper mining. If copper oxide operations get constrained by acid shortage, that byproduct silver also falls. Less silver supply. Upward pressure on price. A pure-play primary silver miner - who doesn’t use acid and doesn’t compete with copper operations for it - actually benefits twice: their costs stay flat while the silver price rises.

Your portfolio specifically: COPP is your most exposed position. Copper oxide operations getting squeezed hard. SIL and SILJ are mixed - they include operators with and without acid exposure, so look at individual holdings. GDX and GDXJ are largely fine - gold processing doesn’t require sulfuric acid in standard cyanidation. Your physical silver and gold ETFs are likely to benefit from the supply shock.

If you’re rebalancing, I’d think about reducing COPP exposure until acid markets stabilise, and tilting within your mining equity exposure toward pure-play underground silver and gold producers over diversified copper-silver open-pit operators. The thesis isn’t complicated: the ones who don’t need acid won’t get hurt by its absence.

One important caveat: this is a fluid situation. China has reportedly signalled it may reconsider the export ban. If acid flows normalise faster than expected, some of this dynamic reverses. So hold the analysis loosely, check your position sizing, and don’t make dramatic moves. We all know how skittish markets are right now.

Getting Started: Books, Sites, and Making Money Off the Mess

How would we learn more about metals investing? And what about making money off the turmoil?

For foundational understanding:

“Reminiscences of a Stock Operator” by Edwin Lefèvre - not about metals specifically, but still the best book ever written about how markets work psychologically. Everything else builds on understanding this.

“Gold: The Once and Future Money” by Nathan Lewis - clear, honest history of monetary systems and why gold keeps re-emerging as the reference point.

“The Road to Ruin” by James Rickards - his analysis of systemic risk and monetary architecture is worth your time even if you don’t agree with all his conclusions.

For ongoing research: Sprott Asset Management publishes genuinely useful free content. CPM Group’s annual silver and gold surveys are data-dense and worth reading. Mining.com covers industry operations in detail. SilverSeek aggregates commentary from the silver space specifically.

On making money from the turmoil: the honest answer is that it depends entirely on your risk tolerance and time horizon.

Physical metal - simple (link). You own it, no counterparty risk, no options decay. You don’t “make money” day-to-day but you preserve wealth through chaos.

Mining equities - leveraged exposure to the metal price. In a rising metal environment, a well-run miner can outperform the metal 3-5x. In a falling environment, they can underperform by the same ratio. This leverage is why they’re interesting and why they’re dangerous.

Options and warrants - significantly higher leverage, also higher complexity. If you’re not comfortable with how options decay, stick to equities first.

The thing I always come back to: start with position sizes small enough that you can hold through volatility without panicking. A miner can be down 40% in a correction before going up 300%. Most people sell at the -40% part. The ones who make money are the ones who sized it so the drawdown didn’t kill them.

Paper Oil, Real Oil, and Why Treasuries Are Just Vibes

I CANNOT understand in my brain how these contracts work [...] Is it truly like a casino then? [...] I should probably try to find a video but I do love to read and you’re the master of analogies.

“is it like a casino” instinct is directionally correct.

Thanks for the compliment, so let me try an analogy 😉:

Imagine a car park with one empty spot available next Tuesday. The owner rents out the right to use that spot to someone - let’s say for £10. That person doesn’t actually need the spot on Tuesday. They’re just betting the spot will be more valuable. So they sell the right to someone else for £12. That person sells it for £11. Another person buys it for £13. By the time Monday arrives, that single parking spot has been “sold” fifty-seven times.

On Tuesday, one person actually parks there. Everybody else settled in cash. They made or lost the difference between what they paid and what they sold for. Nobody but the final holder ever cared about the physical parking spot.

That is the paper (oil) market.

The physical oil market is real barrels moving through real pipelines to real refineries. The paper market is the fifty-seven transactions that happened in between. Most participants never intend to touch actual oil. They’re taking positions on price. They profit or lose on the spread, not on the barrel.

“Dated Brent” is the moment of truth - the price at which the final contract holder either takes delivery of actual North Sea crude or gets cash-settled against a real price. It anchors the whole chain to physical reality. However abstract all the intervening transactions get, the contract eventually points at a real barrel.

What Kalibaf was pointing at with Treasuries is that there’s no equivalent moment. US Treasuries are backed by the full faith and credit of the US government. That’s it. No gold. No oil. No barrel of anything you can physically receive. In a crisis - if you lose faith in the institution itself - there’s no Dated Brent to ground the price in something real. The whole thing is trust, all the way down.

Is it a casino? Partially. Unlike a casino, the paper oil market does serve a function - it lets airlines hedge their fuel costs, lets producers lock in prices while they’re drilling, lets refiners plan ahead. These are legitimate users who genuinely need price certainty. But they’re a minority of the volume. The majority is speculators taking positions, and in that sense yes - most of the trading is closer to poker than to commerce.

The difference between “value” and “price” you asked about is real and important. A futures contract on oil has no inherent value - it’s a derivative, meaning it derives its price from something else (the underlying physical oil). It doesn’t represent a stake in a company producing something. There’s no earnings, no dividend, no balance sheet behind it. Just a bet on where the price goes.

A mining stock, by contrast, represents an ownership claim on a company that extracts something physical from the ground, sells it, pays costs, and (ideally) returns cash to shareholders. That’s value-based - the stock price should ultimately reflect the company’s ability to generate cash. It often doesn’t in the short term, because the market is also partly a casino. But the underlying value is there to anchor to.

Hope that helps.

That's where I'll leave it for April. The floor is yours.