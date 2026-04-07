Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Kotanraju Via Znanje's avatar
Kotanraju Via Znanje
11h

Shrubbery? All I have is a herring. Regards to Moe Green.

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Live Life Not Behind Glass's avatar
Live Life Not Behind Glass
9h

Many shrubberies can be rehypothecated using cuttings and rooting powder. Competition is stiff in the broader market, but the underlying value of the product can be vastly increased merely by being a smaller operation and the profits can be great albeit within the cap of being honest, while barriers to entry are low, so rhypothecated shrubberies are actually a fantastic business!

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