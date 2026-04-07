I’m out. Not permanently. Don’t get too excited kids 😁. It’s just for a bit.

This has been approved by the relevant authorities. All three of them. The third one didn’t actually say yes, but he didn’t say no either, and in the absence of a formal objection filed in triplicate before the appointed sub-committee, we are treating this as consent. This is, incidentally, also how most financial regulation works.

My destination is a city. It is in a desert. The desert did not ask for the city. Nobody consulted the desert. The desert has lodged no formal complaint, possibly because deserts lack the administrative infrastructure to do so, which is exactly the kind of loophole that gets exploited.

In this city, one may gamble. One may also not gamble, but this option is considered eccentric and will be regarded with quiet suspicion by the staff.

It has a famously flexible relationship with sleep, sobriety, and the concept of time. Consequences are optional. Much like the financial system I keep writing about. So yeah - I’ll be less responsive than usual. Which, for those keeping score, means I’ll go from “replies within hours” to “replies when I surface, blinking, into actual daylight”. Apologies in advance. Or don’t wait for me. The archives aren’t going anywhere.

While I am away, I have arranged for articles to be released every few days. They've been wanting to be published for weeks, sometimes even months, and have finally been granted parole in my absence. This was not easy. It required a written declaration, two forms of identification, and a brief argument with myself about whether Wednesday counts as “every few days” when you started on a Sunday. I have resolved this issue.

The resolution is confidential.

The daily digest will continue to be produced by a system of pipes, levers, and a small automated process that I have since baptised Gerald. Gerald has been briefed. Gerald expressed no concerns, which I found either reassuring or deeply worrying. Gerald does not have feelings, technically, but I have started leaving him notes. Just in case.

As for the markets: it is my official position that they will be fine. This position is not based on evidence. Evidence, in the current market environment, has been deprecated in favour of vibes and a shared agreement not to look directly at the numbers. The numbers have been informed of this arrangement and have responded by becoming larger. I’m asking them to find their footing while I’m not looking - which is less a prediction than a negotiation, and I’m aware I’m negotiating from a weak position.

Regarding Iran and the broader Middle East: I am asking, politely but firmly, that any ongoing geopolitical unravelling confine itself to a reasonable scope. What is a reasonable scope? Excellent question.

I have submitted a request for clarification to the appropriate department. I recognise this is not how geopolitics works. And it is, arguably, not how anything works. But it costs nothing to ask, and the alternative is to worry about it from a city whose founding principle is that consequences are for other places and other times.

I’d like to come back to a world roughly recognisable as the one I left.

The bar is low.

I know.

The articles will run. The digest will (probably) run. The world will (hopefully) not.

This is not guaranteed in writing, but I am fairly confident.

Shrubberies accepted in lieu of comments. Unlike most asset classes currently, they have tangible underlying value and are difficult to rehypothecate.

- No1