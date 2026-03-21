Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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McLovin Sanchez's avatar
McLovin Sanchez
Mar 22

Great sub stack - been reading it for the past week. It’s my go-to daily digest since Zio-hedge has been unreadable for a few years now.

I have something for you and the commenters to consider. I’m often seeing comments to the effect of “Trump is a madman,” “Trump is incompetent,” or “this administration is crazy.”

I think at this point it’s important if we consider that all of this is not incompetence - in fact it’s all deliberate. I remember the media running the same talking points about the 2000 era puppet Bush where he was portrayed as a buffoon. In reality, he was doing exactly what the Israelis wanted him to do - destroy Iraq (& ME societies in general), splinter it, and create a revolving door of “terrorism” to justify endless military action and media scaremongering. Obama also played his part.

The same thing is happening here. We often say that Trump is an idiot because on the surface it seems like he is going things that in opposition to the MAGA narrative and larger American interests. However, people should realize by now that whatever MAGA was prior to Trump, Trump and his Zionist backers co-opted it and have since weaponized it for their geopolitical objectives. Trump never was MAGA - he just pretended to be in order to hoodwink you, and bring us to the moment we are in now. Someone who cares about you and financial well-being doesn’t risk sending gas prices to $25/gallon or incessantly scam you with rug-pull meme coins. They also don’t let Wall Street piranhas offload their garbage private credit funds into your 401k accounts.

I know it’s scary for many to switch their brain towards this reality - but Trump is probably not stupid, he isn’t being “lied to” by all the Zionists that swarm the White House. This is simply who Trump is and what he was installed to do. It’s similar with this “war.” Everything you’re seeing now, while on the surface seems comical due to the minute by minute contradictions, is all deliberate.

When you re-frame the situation as deliberate rather than buffoonery…. Well, then things become a lot scarier indeed. If this is deliberate - what are the actual objectives?

From my perspective, if things continue - this has the hallmark of the beginnings of a Klaus Schwab style agenda 2030 “great reset” dystopia coming to a 5 minute city near you - where you are tracked & traced and everything you say & do being controlled by a handful of Zionist technocrats. The Arab/persian world is getting simultaneously destroyed, and the only beneficiaries are the Zionists, the bankers, and everyone who is part of the Epstein class.

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BDH's avatar
BDH
Mar 22

Totally unrelated I'm sure, but was watching the UFC MMA fights today and the broadcast was FULL of "join the army" ads. way way way more than I've ever seen before. Join the Army and die for Israel. (the 2nd part is just left unsaid)

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