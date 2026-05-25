Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Concerned Celtiberian's avatar
Concerned Celtiberian
29m

Hey! Cheer up a bit, my friend! At least you will bring your allies/satrapies/viceroyalties down with you! There will be no one left un-fucked standing around!

Anyway, don’t worry, this is just plain old boring late stage imperial decline. The good thing about residing in a country with some History is that you can put things into perspective. From my Celtiberian Eagle Nest I can (almost literally) watch the rests of many gloriouser civilizations than some late arriving Gringos. Like Phoenicians. Greeks. Carthaginians. Romans. Visigoths. Islamic Caliphates. Imperial Spain spanning across continents. All gone, dude. Likewise, Gringostan will end up as History, in this case as a particularly eccentric and obese case of the Imperial Life Cycle.

At least we live in interesting times.

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Kotanraju Via Znanje's avatar
Kotanraju Via Znanje
33m

On this Memorial Day, remember: to truly honor their sacrifice, you must oppose the racket (AKA: war).

I am the crusty old fart that will tell you to fuck right off if you support the war against (whomever), after you thank me for my service.

Author's note: not you personally, just a generalized "you."

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