Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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myxomop's avatar
myxomop
6d

I'm going to Ralph my way through your metals and financial content, with the hope that my idiocy is slowly cured by sheer osmosis.

Goodbye German silver coin I didn't know existed until just now. I hope you are in coin heaven with the US penny.

https://i.imgur.com/8iOhmaX.jpeg

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Tom the Piper's Son's avatar
Tom the Piper's Son
5d

Reaching into my pocket I thumb my '64 JFK half dollar, am comforted, and smile.

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