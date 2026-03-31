The German silver commemorative coin passed away on Monday, March 30, 2026, following a prolonged illness. It was 24 years old. The official cause of death was listed as “sharp fluctuations in silver prices”, though the attending physicians at the Federal Ministry of Finance had been managing symptoms for over a decade.

Born in 2002 as a healthy €10 coin weighing a robust 18 grams at .925 fine silver, the coin enjoyed a vigorous early life commemorating German cultural milestones - Grimm fairy tales, suspension railways, the occasional composer. Vitals were strong. Silver content was honest. You could walk into any Bundesbank branch and take one home at face value.

The first symptoms presented in 2011. Weight dropped from 18 grams to 16. Silver purity was diluted from .925 to .625 - a loss of nearly a third of its core composition. Doctors at the time attributed this to “rising commodity prices” and prescribed a rebrand to €20 in 2016, restoring .925 purity at the higher denomination. The patient appeared to stabilize.

It was palliative, not curative.

By October 2025, silver’s 65% annual rally had pushed the coin’s intrinsic value well above its face value. The body, in a sense, had become worth more than the name on the wristband. The Bundesbank suspended two scheduled releases and placed the coin on life support, announcing a further renomination to €35 for 2026.

Five months later, the Ministry pulled the plug. The new €35 coin would contain 46% less silver than its predecessor. Purity slashed from 92.5% to approximately 53%, the remainder infused with copper. Body weight reduced to 17 grams. What emerged from the procedure was, by any clinical measure, a different coin wearing the old one’s chart.

The post-mortem is straightforward. Each euro of face value is now backed by 0.26 grams of silver, down from 0.83. A 69% reduction in backing per euro. The face value was inflated by 75% while the silver content was hollowed out. The Ministry described this as preventing “speculation regarding precious metal price trends”. The pathologist’s report simply reads: debased.

The German silver commemorative coin is survived by its copper-enriched successor, a series of polymer coins containing no metal whatsoever, and roughly 27,065 tonnes of silver in London vaults that nobody seems able to deliver. It is predeceased by the Roman denarius, the Spanish piece of eight, and the American silver dime, all of whom presented with remarkably similar symptoms before being quietly discharged from circulation.

A memorial service will not be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests physical.