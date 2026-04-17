I just am.

I’ve always been.

I don’t remember when I started to be, and I’ve stopped trying to work it out.

I’ve walked this particular stretch of land for as long as there’s been a word for it, and before that too.

The word keeps changing.

The land doesn’t.

The same hills. Same stones. The same dust that tastes of iron when the wind comes up from the south. And the same speech, every time, from whoever’s holding the swords that week: “We are here because heaven wants us here. The people who were here before us were wicked, or lazy, or wrong about something important in a way that disqualifies them from the land. What we are about to do is not what it looks like, it is something higher”.

The speech is always the same. Only the languages change.

I’ve heard it spoken in tongues nobody speaks anymore.

I’ve heard it from men who honestly believed it and from men who honestly didn’t. A distinction that doesn’t matter to the people on the other end of it.

I’ve seen armies here. I’ve lost count.

The Canaanites fought each other before anyone arrived to fight the Canaanites. Then the Israelites came, and there were sieges and songs about sieges. Then the Assyrians. Then the Babylonians, who burned the temple and marched the priests off in chains. I watched them go. The priests were certain it was divine punishment for moral failure. The Babylonians were certain it was divine favour for military excellence. Both sides talking to the same sky. Both sides giving the speech.

Then Persians. Then Greeks, who tried to make everyone worship statues and were surprised when this went badly. Then the Maccabees, who won, briefly, and then the Romans arrived, they at least built roads, I’ll give them that. The roads are still here in places, under the tarmac. You can still find them if you walk long enough.

I had some trouble with the Romans.

Speaking up in favour of common sense has never appealed to authorities. When I turned up again a few years later I scared some friends half to death.

I watched Jerusalem burn. I watched it burn again a thousand years later, when the Crusaders took the city and killed everyone inside - Muslims at prayer, Jews in the synagogue they’d fled to, Eastern Christians who had the wrong accent. The chroniclers said the blood reached the horses’ bridles. It didn’t quite. It reached the ankles in the narrow streets, which is bad enough.

They gave the speech before they did it. Then they did it. Then they gave the speech again afterwards, slightly edited, to explain why what had just happened had been necessary.

Saladin took it back and was gentler about it, which is one of the few times in this story where gentler appears.

Then more Crusades. Then Mongols at the edge of things. Then Mamluks. Then Ottomans for four hundred years, which was quieter, mostly, in the way that occupation is quieter than war. Then the British turned up with a map and a letter and some very confident ideas about how to draw lines through a place they’d visited twice.

I’ve stopped being surprised by the confidence. It’s a renewable resource around here.

I plant things sometimes. A fig tree, once, in a valley I thought might be spared. An olive sapling near a well that had been there since before the Romans. I plant them and I come back a century later to see. They are almost never there. Something has happened to them. Something always happens.

The current skirmish is not the worst I’ve seen, which is not a compliment to the current war. It’s a comment on the ones before it. I watched a soldier bayonet a pregnant woman in this same valley because she wouldn’t tell him where her brother was. I watched a knight throw an infant off a wall because the infant was the wrong religion, or would have been when it grew up, which amounted to the same thing in his bookkeeping. I watched a conscript shoot a boy in the back of the head and then sit down and eat bread.

The bar is already in hell. It doesn’t need to be lowered more to prove things.

And they’re still giving the speech. Both sides. All sides. In press conferences now, which is new, but the words are the same. We are here because heaven wants us here. The other people were wicked, or lazy, or wrong about something important. What we are about to do is not what it looks like, it is something higher.

I hear it and I know exactly which siege it’s borrowed from. I could name the century. Sometimes I could name the speaker. They haven’t even changed the metaphors.

The fighting will end. It always does, for a while. Someone will sign something in a room with good lighting, and there will be photographs, and people will talk about a new chapter. I’ve seen the new chapters. They rhyme with the old chapters.

And then, in thirty years or fifty or a hundred and fifty, it will start again, because the land is the same and the stones are the same and the speech is the same and nothing has been learned, because nothing here is ever learned, because the learning would require admitting that the last time was also wrong, and admitting that would require giving something back, and nobody gives anything back. Not here.

I’ll still be walking.

I’ll be walking when the current names for the current sides are as forgotten as Hittite and Amorite and Jebusite. I’ll be walking when someone digs up a piece of a rocket and can’t tell which side made it, the way nobody can tell now whose arrowhead was whose at Megiddo. I’ll be walking when the next empire arrives with its very confident map.

And somebody will give the speech.

This is a work of fiction. Any resemblance to persons living, dead, or still walking is purely coincidental.