As a thanks to my paid subscribers this article is pre-sent to them. After a day, it’ll be opened up for everybody else (and this notice will be removed).

The IEA filed another “largest in the history of the global oil market” last month. They're burning through superlatives faster than crude.

Brent surged 65% in March.

Global oil output is projected to fall 6.6% in Q2 - the largest quarterly drop since the COVID lockdowns shut the world down on purpose.

Tanker traffic through Hormuz collapsed from around seventy a day to fewer than fifteen.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve, originally created in 1975 for exactly this scenario, is currently being used for… I don’t know… just about any other scenario. Seven consecutive weekly drawdowns. And then the most recent one, 8.6 million barrels, clocking in as the largest single week on record. With nearly half of the released crude being exported because that’s what’s called capitalism.

Economies are contracting.

They haven’t decided to use less energy.

The energy dropped off stage right, and the productivity tumbled with it.

I've seen this one. I remember the original. The reviews were not kind.

In October 1973, the OAPEC cut production and the embargo pulled somewhere between seven and ten percent of global supply - the numbers are still disputed fifty years later. Oil quadrupled from $2.90 to $11.65 in three months. The decade that followed gave the English language the word “stagflation” because nothing in the existing vocabulary fit.

Same story then.

Same story now.

But that mechanism runs in the opposite direction from what most economics textbooks will teach you.

They will tell you that the economy grows, and then because it grows, it uses more energy. As if “the economy” is a creature that wakes up, lifts some weights, builds an appetite, and orders a barrel of crude for breakfast.

My position is that that causality runs the other way.

Cheap energy enables productivity → productivity grows output → more output means “THE GREATEST ECONOMY EVER”™.

But pull out the energy, and watch the productivity drop, and the GDP following it down the stairs. The correlation is there for anyone (but the economists) to see. The causality is not what they’ll tell you it is.

I ain’t quibbling about some modelling. Not this time, I promise!

It is a fundamental flaw in the “science” of economics, air quotes included.

When reality gets reversed, the policy conclusions come out reliably backwards, and the people running monetary policy are surprised by oil shocks every so often like clockwork.

Let me show you what I mean.

Global GDP per capita ran roughly flat from year zero to about 1800. Eighteen centuries of essentially nothing. Hovering near a thousand dollars in modern terms, generation after generation, give or take a plague. If that doesn’t sound like a long time to make no progress, I don’t know what is. Performance reviews must have been brutal.

The standard explanation is that people were less clever back then. They lacked the knowledge. They were waiting for the right minds to be born and the right ideas to crystallise.

The clearest evidence of this faulty reasoning is Hero of Alexandria.

Around 70 CE, give or take a decade, Hero built a working steam turbine. He called it the aeolipile. A hollow bronze sphere, mounted to rotate, two bent nozzles, water heated underneath, jets of steam spinning the sphere on its axis.

It worked.

It demonstrated, in physical form, the principle that James Watt would commercialise seventeen centuries later.

Hero wrote it up as device number fifty out of seventy-eight in his Pneumatica.

As far as anyone can tell, it was used to teach physics and to amuse priests. It opened no doors. It pumped no water. It just sat there… Spinning…

Or take the Antikythera mechanism. Around 150 BCE, somebody in the Greek world built a bronze-geared analog computer that calculated astronomical positions, eclipses, and the four-year Olympic cycle.

We found it in a shipwreck off a Greek island in 1901.

The equivalent technology wouldn’t reappear in Europe for fourteen centuries. Some progress, it turns out, is just retrieval.

The Romans ran sixteen water wheels in cascade at Barbegal in southern Gaul, grinding flour for the city of Arles.

The Chinese had gunpowder, the magnetic compass, movable-type printing, paper currency, and the wheelbarrow centuries before any of those things reached Europe.

The brains were there.

The curiosity was there.

The mechanical understanding was there.

So why did none of it tip into an industrial revolution?

Because nobody had a reason to industrialise.

Why invest in a machine that does the work of ten men when you already own ten men?

Slaves were cheaper than tinkering.

The ancient world ran on muscle, and the muscle was already paid for.

Hero could have built his aeolipile into a pump and changed the world. He built it into a teaching aid for the priests instead. Rational, given his incentives. Tragic, given ours.

Imagine that he did. The aeolipile became a pump. The pumps drain the mines deeper. Cheaper silver expands the money supply. The Antikythera technology spawns a Hellenistic watchmaking industry. The Romans run their grain mills on coal - which they knew about and used for specialty heating.

We could have been a thousand years ahead of where we are!!