I owe you this one.

I was on holiday in early April (link), then extended it with what I’d generously call “down time”. Not much going on out there anyway. I mean, beyond the few bombs lobbed back and forth between Iran and USrael and the back-and-forths in Ukraine.

Iran blocks the west. The US blocks Iran. (link) Freedom of navigation is effectively dead, though reports suggest the US blockade is about as effective as a mouth mask was for COVID.

Meanwhile silver - and to a lesser extent gold - keeps flowing east while COMEX helpfully lowers margins along the way, and the vault numbers are numbering the same way they’ve been for months.

I started writing that one up last Monday and keep putting it off, but I’ll still push it out at some point because the slow bleed deserves the slow write-up.

And because the world needs fertilizer like YESTERDAY, China helpfully blocked sulfur exports until after sowing season wraps up. (link)

But none of this is news if you’ve been keeping up.

So I did what any reasonable person watching the global order unravel would do.

I went and tended the garden.

That part was unironic - wicking boxes, seedlings, the whole production. Took me longer than expected, but the seeds are germinating now and should be in the ground in a few days.

The other time-sink was getting an anti-spam system in place. You might have noticed, but there’s been an increase in spam (link). Spam, more spam, lovely automated spam. Took a few days to wrestle into shape.

A few bugs got reported in the comment section of the daily digests (link), both of which I tackled. One was a layout issue with bold and italics colliding with links. The other was how Shanaka was being reported in the digest - I’d scaled his AI talks way down, and as it turns out, way too far. The dial is recalibrated now.

I’ve also been getting the portfolio integration (link) working - not quite there yet, but close. Email integration is up, and Substack is fully interfaced so I can talk to it via code. Helps a lot with the daily digests and the automated buy/sell alerts.

Portfolio-wise not much has changed. Added a long-term oil bull call because I don’t see the current lull holding, and the SILJ Jan’28 options are still waiting for the market to notice that even at current prices, those mines are printing money.

So what’s coming?

Honestly, no idea - news will steer most of it.

Today you’ll still get the “Weekly Thoughts”, and tonight or tomorrow morning the silver update follows.

Tomorrow the “April Q&A” goes out too, so if you haven’t responded to my email yet, please do. Anything goes, as I said.

So… Plenty to do. None of it geopolitical.