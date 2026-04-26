Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
8h

First Rule of Gardening (and pretty much everything else needing actual, physical work): it always takes longer than you think, even if you take the First Rule into account ...

Any way, gardening clears the mind.

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cobben's avatar
cobben
13h

Found it, the graph I remember.

In Sweden there live today about 2.5 times (guessing) as many people as lived in Sweden 150 years ago when 1/3 of Swedes emigrated to the USA because of widespread hunger.

What has changed?

Artificial fertilizer?,

and Sweden imports about 1/2 of it's food because, well - it can afford to these days.

Production of nitrogen fertilizer in relation to world population

https://www.grida.no/resources/7449

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