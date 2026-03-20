Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Laterna Magica's avatar
Laterna Magica
Mar 20

I see the story a bit differently: the peace-loving F-35, whilst on a humanitarian mission and unarmed, spotted a ballistic missile heading for Tel Aviv and heroically shielded the country with its own body, sacrificing itself.

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Deskpoet's avatar
Deskpoet
Mar 20

It's common knowledge even among dilettantes like me that the F-35 is a failed experiment in throwing money at something cool and hoping something useful comes out of it. There's a reason the plane is kept out of sight from peer craft like the Russians and Chinese have: it would lose every battle against them it would face. The Persians may not have such kit, but do you really need any when you have hypersonic missiles ready to go?

We're reaching a point in the war that is dangerous (and embarrassing) for the United States: the reveal that all that money the Pentagon has stolen from the American people over the past 40 years has resulted in ZERO weapons capable of shaping a 21st century battlefield. You can doubt the reasoning about why a $13 billion warship leaves the theatre, but it's a LOT harder to explain why your expensive "5th gen" fighter cannot escape the fire of "mostly destroyed and decapitated" Iran. EVERYONE sees this, and the fallout from witnessing it will be felt long after this "war" ends. THIS is why the US military command rightly warned against this action because THEY KNOW what they have to fight with--and now everyone else does, too. This is an emperor's clothes moment, and 200 BILLION more won't cover up the emperor's behind.

I'm old enough to remember the faltering discussions of a "peace dividend" for winning the Cold War and Ending History. I know it's too late to get our money back, but can't we at least fire the clowns who spent our money, risk our livelihoods, and threaten death to our young people in wars of choice by "no-more-war" politicians?

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