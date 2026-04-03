Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fell Choice's avatar
Fell Choice
3d

My grandfather grew the grain he fed his mule, and chopped his own firewood. I haven’t seen energy independence since his passing.

Reply
Share
Abi Gezunt's avatar
Abi Gezunt
2d

Fascinating! What has been reported in 'old' (as in, not usually batshit crazy) media (which does not make it accurate or make sense) is our fuel prices are tied to what the world pays. We pay more because world pays more, particularly in a shortage. You have provided a far more logical explanation. Thank you!

Reply
Share
100 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 No1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture