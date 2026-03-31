Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
4d

I inherited Great Grandmother's lovely Victorian serving silver, huge trays, teapots, sugar bowls, tongs, silverware, the works.

I wonder if it will pay off any of our kids' mortgages some day.

;-}

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 No1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture