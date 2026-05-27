As a thanks to my paid subscribers this article is pre-sent to them. After a day, it’ll be opened up for everybody else (and this notice will be removed).

In May 2014, Matteo Renzi, Prime Minister of Italy and professional optimist, had a small problem.

He had solemnly promised Brussels that Italy’s deficit would shrink to a respectable 2.6% of GDP.

Italy, in the meantime, was in its fourth recession since breakfast and the economy was roughly the same size it had been when people still thought The Matrix was deep.

Actual spending cuts were… well… “politically challenging”.

So the national statistics office, ISTAT, stepped forward and announced: Hear ye! Hear ye! Come September, the GDP shall henceforth include the honest revenues of coke, hookers and smugglers. (word-for-word. pinky-promise)

A free 1% boost.

The criminals didn’t even have to fill out their tax sheets. They were just there, minding their own business, probably wondering why the police kept arresting them while Eurostat was busy promoting.

In the end, Renzi got his Maastricht-compliant number, Brussels nodded approvingly, and the press releases carefully avoided mentioning it.

It was all terribly harmonious.

Brussels, in its infinite bureaucratic mercy, had decided via the European System of National Accounts 2010 (ESA 2010) that every member state should do the same. The official rationale was harmonisation. Fair enough on paper.

The fact that the same change conveniently improved deficit-to-GDP ratios at once was, I am sure, entirely coincidental.

The methodology, dear reader, is where the real fun begins.

The rules were clear: only “voluntary transactions between consenting adults”.

So forced prostitution was excluded, same as trafficking victims. Even Eurostat has some standards.

Exactly how a desk jockey in Luxembourg was supposed to distinguish between the two categories from aggregated spreadsheets remains one of the great unsolved mysteries, right up there with “where do all the odd socks go?” and “What number of ants ran over No1’s desk today?”

France, ever practical, decided that all street prostitution was probably coerced and therefore didn’t count. A bold policy decision masquerading as statistical rigour. Their women’s rights minister, Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, expressed “astonishment” that her own government was doing this.

She did what European politicians do best and wrote a stern letter to the European Commission. The Commission, which had invented the rule, was suitably astonished in return. It was a beautiful display of performative theatre. The audience clapped politely and went back to pretending the numbers meant something.

The UK’s Office for National Statistics took police seizure data, multiplied by street prices, added a generous “under-seizure” multiplier, and -voilà- £4.4 billion. For prostitution they dusted off a 2004 London survey, assumed 60,879 sex workers nationwide (a figure with all the robustness of a wet paper towel), 25 clients a week each at £67.16 a pop, and reached £5.3 billion. Their own report called the assumption “weak”. (That’s bureaucrat-speak for: “we made it up, but politely”)

Spain was refreshingly honest. A senior police source told a journalist they basically guessed: five clients a day at €40, not seven days a week, maybe only half working at any time… “In reality it’s impossible to calculate. You might as well pick a number”.

And pick a number they did. That number then went into the national accounts and was used to judge whether Spain was being fiscally responsible.

Belgium, bless its committed little heart, went full method actor.

Researchers counted window prostitutes, timed customer turnover, scraped prices from review websites where clients leave star ratings like particularly sordid TripAdvisors, and fed it all into the National Bank. The ECB’s reference list now solemnly cites academic papers on “A direct measure of output in prostitution in Belgium.”

The universe runs on narrative, and sometimes the narrative requires spreadsheets about sex windows.

In 2024 Belgium quietly doubled its drug consumption estimate. The drugs hadn’t doubled. The methodology had “improved.” GDP went up because someone decided that the old guess was too modest.

This happens in legitimate sectors too, of course. But those pass the sniff test more easily.