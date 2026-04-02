One of our readers sent in a story I feel obligated to pass on - not just because it’s bad luck, but because it points to something more systematic.

They spent half their savings on a whole lot of silver, 15% of their annual income. FedEx missed the delivery window twice, and before they could pick it up at the hub, someone with a fake ID walked in and took it. It was caught on camera, and it was even the second theft that week from the same facility - gold and silver packages were specifically targeted. The detective told them flatly that there’s been a severe uptick, and it looks coordinated - either insiders at FedEx, the bullion companies, or someone in their insurance chain who knows exactly what’s moving and where.

Someone in the logistics chain knows you ordered silver, knows how much, knows your address.

The reader’s keeping a good head about it - “if my family remains safe, it was only money” - but they raised something that doesn’t get enough attention: if the package had arrived safely, they’d never have known the breach happened. They’d be sitting at home with their silver, completely unaware that someone along the way had logged their name, their address, and exactly what they received. How many people are in that position right now, blissfully unaware?

The detective’s advice was to find a more secure way to buy - easier said than done, but some options worth considering: local coin dealers for cash purchases, in-person pickup directly from a dealer, or a P.O. box if you’re ordering by mail. Avoid home delivery if at all possible.

Stay sharp. The price isn’t the only risk in this market right now.