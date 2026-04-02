A reader's story worth passing on
Watch out.
One of our readers sent in a story I feel obligated to pass on - not just because it’s bad luck, but because it points to something more systematic.
They spent half their savings on a whole lot of silver, 15% of their annual income. FedEx missed the delivery window twice, and before they could pick it up at the hub, someone with a fake ID walked in and took it. It was caught on camera, and it was even the second theft that week from the same facility - gold and silver packages were specifically targeted. The detective told them flatly that there’s been a severe uptick, and it looks coordinated - either insiders at FedEx, the bullion companies, or someone in their insurance chain who knows exactly what’s moving and where.
Someone in the logistics chain knows you ordered silver, knows how much, knows your address.
The reader’s keeping a good head about it - “if my family remains safe, it was only money” - but they raised something that doesn’t get enough attention: if the package had arrived safely, they’d never have known the breach happened. They’d be sitting at home with their silver, completely unaware that someone along the way had logged their name, their address, and exactly what they received. How many people are in that position right now, blissfully unaware?
The detective’s advice was to find a more secure way to buy - easier said than done, but some options worth considering: local coin dealers for cash purchases, in-person pickup directly from a dealer, or a P.O. box if you’re ordering by mail. Avoid home delivery if at all possible.
Stay sharp. The price isn’t the only risk in this market right now.
Trophy 🏆 story & a good lesson for everyone.
I keep my gold and silver in a box full of things that fly 1000 + Fpm.
My address is lot # 17 FAFO street, Ghetto Hill, LaLa land. Trespasser and uninvited visitors are 🎯 s under the property laws on FAFO street.
In all seriousness.
Be careful if your going to keep cash, gems, precious metals or other valuables in your home people.
Don't put the it all in one spot. Make caches like a 🐿️ does.
This could have turned into a home invasion had the thieves not taken the package. If it became a home invasion. Just give them one cache and they will normally beat feet because they are nervous and scetched out.
My 2 cents from a guy that really does lives in the 3rd world Ghetto.
My precious metals order was targeted and stolen out of the Knoxville, TN Fedex Hub in February .The bullion dealer hasn’t reimbursed me yet and is ignoring my calls.Pick up your orders in person.