Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
4d

Trophy 🏆 story & a good lesson for everyone.

I keep my gold and silver in a box full of things that fly 1000 + Fpm.

My address is lot # 17 FAFO street, Ghetto Hill, LaLa land. Trespasser and uninvited visitors are 🎯 s under the property laws on FAFO street.

In all seriousness.

Be careful if your going to keep cash, gems, precious metals or other valuables in your home people.

Don't put the it all in one spot. Make caches like a 🐿️ does.

This could have turned into a home invasion had the thieves not taken the package. If it became a home invasion. Just give them one cache and they will normally beat feet because they are nervous and scetched out.

My 2 cents from a guy that really does lives in the 3rd world Ghetto.

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Robin Sage's avatar
Robin Sage
4d

My precious metals order was targeted and stolen out of the Knoxville, TN Fedex Hub in February .The bullion dealer hasn’t reimbursed me yet and is ignoring my calls.Pick up your orders in person.

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